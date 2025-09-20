DUBAI – Dubai Customs, through its Dubai Logistics Academy and in collaboration with the Kafa’at program, proudly celebrated the graduation of a new cohort from the “Masar 33” program. Graduates received certification as Certified Specialists in Customs and Trade Operations during a ceremony held under the theme “Partnership and Empowerment.”

This milestone marks the culmination of a dedicated journey of learning, development, and hard work, aligning with Dubai’s strategic vision to prepare national talent capable of competing globally while strengthening public-private sector partnerships in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Masar 33 is an advanced training program that blends academic preparation with practical, on-the-ground experience. It reflects Dubai Customs’ commitment to investing in national talent and building a sustainable localization ecosystem. The program extends the accredited training initiatives of the UK’s CPD institution, targeting high school and university graduates who are not yet in the workforce. Participants undergo an intensive 32-day program covering both theoretical and practical aspects of customs and logistics operations.

A standout feature of the program is employment placement with leading logistics companies, giving graduates the skills and opportunities to integrate seamlessly into the workforce and embark on promising professional paths—supporting Dubai’s vision of a competitive economy and sustainable leadership.

During the ceremony, Rashid Al Sharid, Executive Director, Administration and Finance Division at Dubai Customs, expressed pride in the graduates, stating:

"Investing in people is the most worthwhile investment, and empowering national talent is the cornerstone of economic leadership. Today, you have proven your readiness to play an active role in enhancing the business environment and strengthening the nation’s competitiveness."

Al Sharid emphasized that the Academy is more than a training institution—it is a national center of expertise, equipping new generations and building human capital capable of leading the future. He highlighted that the Academy’s programs combine theory and practical experience according to global best practices, and that this graduation represents a qualitative leap toward preparing a new generation of specialists ready to drive transformation in the logistics sector and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and logistics services.

This achievement reflects collaboration among the UAE Council for Competitiveness of National Talent, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization, and the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, all working under a unified national vision to empower Emirati talent across key sectors.

The program also received strong support from leading companies that recruited graduates, including Maersk, FedEx, Aramex, DHL, Al Ghurair, and CMA-CGM, showcasing the private sector’s commitment to supporting national talent and contributing to a knowledge-based, sustainable economy that enhances the UAE’s global competitiveness.

Al Sharid concluded the ceremony with a motivational message to the graduates:

"This is not the end of the road—it’s the beginning. Today, you carry the torch of excellence, and we are confident you will continue your journey with steady steps toward a brighter future."

The Dubai Logistics Academy continues to play a strategic role in capacity building and talent development, designing specialized programs that combine theory and practical application according to world-class standards. The Academy provides a comprehensive learning environment, preparing graduates to become active pillars supporting supply chains and the logistics sector, a vital artery of Dubai and the UAE’s economy.