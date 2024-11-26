Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has concluded its participation in the 27th Arab Council of the General Union of Arab Archaeologists Conference in Cairo, Egypt and the Islamic Archaeology Conference at Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, by showcasing Dubai’s archaeological history. These efforts align with Dubai Culture’s mission to highlight the importance of the emirate’s archaeological sites and their role in fostering cultural connections, which is in line with its sectoral priorities to elevate Dubai’s presence on the global heritage map.

During the conference in Cairo, held under the theme ‘Studies in the Antiquities and Civilizations of the Arab World,’ the Authority presented two research papers focusing on Dubai’s archaeology efforts. The first paper, titled ‘A Glimpse into the Ancient History and Archaeology of Dubai from the Stone Age to the Islamic Era’, prepared by Dr. Mansour Boraik, highlighted key archaeological sites such as Al Sufouh, Jabal Al Yamh Tombs in Hatta, Al Ashoush, and Al Qusais, as well as recent discoveries at Saruq Al-Hadid and the latest scientific methods used in excavating the site. It also detailed the most important results of the excavation work at the Margham Archaeological Site and plans for work there, in addition to the archaeological survey work done in the Suhaila Archaeological Sites in Hatta.

The second paper, ‘Archaeology and History of Jumeirah Archaeological site’ prepared by Fatma Saeed, sheds light on one of Dubai’s most significant Islamic sites, dating back to the Abbasid period (10th century); it showcased recent excavations and key landmarks, including a caravanserai, a mosque, and a marketplace.

As part of its participation in the Islamic Archaeology Conference, and in collaboration with the Institute of Mediterranean and Oriental Cultures of the Polish Academy of Sciences, Dubai Culture presented the latest findings on the Jumeirah Archaeological Site through a research paper titled ‘Jumeirah Archaeological Research Project: Preliminary Results of the Study on the Abbasid Settlement in the UAE’which delved into the architectural similarities, layouts, and functions of the buildings discovered at the site, as well as their decorative stucco patterns and types. New research on ceramics previously unearthed at the site revealed that settlement activity spanned continuously from the Umayyad period to the modern era, with significant peaks during the Abbasid and Post-Medieval periods. About 95.66% of the total pottery assemblage at Jumeirah is local and regional production (i.e. from within the Gulf region), and what stands out is the influence of Siraf on the pottery assemblage from Jumeirah in the Abbasid period.

Eng. Bader Mohamed Al Ali, Director of the Antiquities Department at Dubai Culture, affirmed the significance of international archaeological conferences in encouraging collaboration and sharing expertise, stating: “Dubai’s archaeological sites are rich sources of knowledge, especially for researchers exploring the ancient connections between Dubai and other civilisations. Our participation in the Arab Council of the General Union of Arab Archaeologists Conference and Islamic Archaeology Conference has provided a comprehensive view of the emirate’s archaeological assets and their role in enhancing cultural exchange throughout history. The research papers presented at the conferences underscore Dubai Culture’s commitment to preserving and documenting the emirate’s history, ensuring its value is recognised and safeguarded for future generations.”