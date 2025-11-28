H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “Dubai is further consolidating its role as a key hub in the global economy by deepening constructive partnerships with nations worldwide, including the Republic of Serbia.”

A total of 293 Serbian companies were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce by the end of Q3 2025.

The value of non-oil trade between Dubai and Serbia reached AED 336 million in 2024, achieving strong year-on-year growth of 44%.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has successfully organised a roundtable discussion in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia to create new opportunities for trade and investment and to explore strategic avenues for strengthening bilateral relations between Dubai and Serbia.

Hosted recently at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters, the event was attended by His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; His Excellency Stevan Nikčević, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and Internal Trade of the Republic of Serbia; and His Excellency Vladimir Marić, Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to the United Arab Emirates.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Dubai is further consolidating its role as a key hub in the global economy by deepening constructive partnerships with nations worldwide, including the Republic of Serbia. We remain committed to adopting an integrated approach that enhances economic cooperation and advances trade and investment flows, creating high-value and sustainable opportunities for our business communities and supporting shared development goals.”

The discussions focused on opportunities to enhance cooperation across key sectors including construction, energy, information technology, agri-food, healthcare, trade, fintech, industrial automation, and transportation. Participants also explored avenues to expand bilateral trade relations and pave the way for new partnerships that contribute to economic growth in both markets.

Reflecting Dubai’s growing appeal for Serbian investors and business leaders, 83 new Serbian companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first nine months of this year, bringing the total number of active Serbian companies registered with the chamber to 293 by the end of September. Bilateral non-oil trade also saw strong growth, reaching approximately AED 336 million in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 44%.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

