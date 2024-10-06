Al Gergawi: “We are committed to enhancing the private sector’s ability to contribute effectively to sustainable development.”

The programme includes a forum that will explore innovative digital strategies for the circular economy through an interactive simulation.

Topics to be discussed include the importance of investing in circular economy and how to sustainably re-loop business operations using innovative technologies.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced details of the agenda for Sustainability Week 2024, which takes place from 7–11 October. The five-day programme will focus on the role of digitisation and artificial intelligence in the development of sustainable business practices.

This year’s edition of Sustainability Week, which is organised annually by the chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business, is set to explore innovative ideas aimed at enhancing the contribution of advanced technologies to sustainability efforts. The event will showcase the role of AI in developing practical sustainability solutions, with the goal of accelerating the adoption of sustainable business practices among the private sector.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are committed to enhancing the private sector’s ability to contribute effectively to sustainable development. This year’s Sustainability Week will examine the latest trends, best practices, and innovative approaches, with a focus on leveraging advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to develop sustainability solutions in all sectors.”

Day one of the Sustainability Week programme kicks off with a seminar exploring the impact of AI and digital technologies on sustainability. The agenda includes a keynote address from His Excellency Ahmad Bin Byat, Founding Chairman and CEO of Zaina Investments and Vice Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. It will also feature a panel discussion bringing together experts to explore the implications of relying on digital solutions and AI in achieving sustainable development goals, as well as sessions on best practices, the importance of improving supply chain efficiency , and ways to enhance recycling efforts through innovative digital technologies.

This year's Sustainability Week includes a special forum dedicated to innovative ways to develop digital strategies for the circular economy. The forum will feature an interactive simulation, together with discussions on the role of AI, the Internet of Things, and big data analytics in boosting resource efficiency, reducing waste, and enhancing long-term sustainability.

As part of Sustainability Week 2024, Dubai Chamber of Commerce will also host the 12th edition of the Arabia CSR and Sustainability Forum. Organised by the Arabia CSR Network under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy, the forum will be held under the theme ‘Sustainable Prosperity: Reorienting for a Balanced Future.’

