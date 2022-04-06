Janahi: There is great scope for the UAE to become a leading hub for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and medical device manufacturing industry.

Bin Sulaiman: Establishment of UAE Pharma Business Group is an important step in aligning the efforts of key stakeholders and boosting the sector’s competitiveness.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Chamber of Commerce has announced the formation of the UAE Pharma Business Group, which aims to establish a framework to promote and support the growth of local manufacturers of medicine within the UAE, GCC and internationally.

The group is expected to welcome 50 member companies who will represent expertise across key sub-sectors in the pharmaceutical industry and support the UAE’s ambitions to become a leading hub for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and medical device manufacturing industry.

The business group will provide an ideal platform for companies operating in the pharmaceutical industry to voice their concerns and share their feedback on regulation impacting industry stakeholders with the support and guidance of Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The UAE Pharma Business Group was recently launched during a meeting between member companies and representatives from Dubai Chamber of Commerce, which was held at the Chamber’s headquarters.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Chairman of the UAE Pharma Business Group and Managing Director of Dubai Science Park, said: “There is great scope for the UAE to become a leading hub for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and medical device manufacturing industry considering the great demand emerging not only locally, but also on a regional scale for quality medicine and health care.”

For his part, Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, Senior Manager of Business Relations, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, described the establishment of the UAE Pharma Business Group as an important step in aligning the efforts of key stakeholders and boosting the sector’s competitiveness. He stressed the crucial role that business groups play in supporting Dubai's sustainable growth as these organisations draw on combined expertise and capabilities.

As a facilitator for business groups and councils in Dubai, Dubai Chamber of Commerce aims to boost commerce between the business communities of Dubai and enhance relations between Dubai and other countries around the world.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers.

