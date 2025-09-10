Dubai Business Events’ participation at the ICCA Middle East Summit included a panel discussion on the future of destination leadership.

A diverse delegation of more than 100 stakeholders and destination leaders from the region convened in Bahrain in September to connect and share insights.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau and part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has been recognised with the Association Development Award at the ICCA Middle East Summit, held at Exhibition World Bahrain in partnership with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority. The award was presented by H.E. Fatima Bint Jaafar Al Sairafi, Bahrain’s Minister of Tourism, in recognition of DBE’s efforts to empower associations, driving collaboration, knowledge exchange and legacy in the association sector while enhancing the global competitiveness of the region’s business events sector in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The award was part of the Summit’s Recognition Awards, which celebrated leadership-driven initiatives that foster innovation, collaboration and long-term legacy across the Middle East’s business events industry.

The two-day summit, held in early September, brought together association leaders, industry stakeholders, and regional destinations to discuss strategies for building a resilient and sustainable meetings industry. DBE, a member ICCA Middle East, additionally participated in a panel with fellow destinations including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Oman and Jordan to discuss “The Future of Destination Leadership: Unlocking Regional Potential through Innovation, Inclusivity, and Sustainability.” The session, moderated by ICCA Senior Manager Education & Impact, Gemmeke de Jongh, focused on how innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability are driving regional competitiveness in the global business events landscape, with panellists sharing insights, best practices and strategies for navigating challenges while fostering collaboration and growth across key destinations.

This award reflects DBE’s long-standing commitment to growing Dubai’s association ecosystem through initiatives such as the Dubai Association Centre (DAC), which has enabled more than 80 international associations to establish a presence in the city. Complementing this is the Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme, which today includes 370+ ambassadors and delivered 51 ambassador-led bids in the first half of 2025 alone.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “This award is a testament to our strategic vision and collaborative efforts to position Dubai as a leading hub for knowledge and innovation. Associations of all sizes and sectors bring immense diversity and contribute significantly to Dubai’s growth by driving knowledge exchange, industry development, and economic impact. Through platforms such as the Dubai Association Centre, we have created an enabling environment for these organisations to thrive. Our efforts align fully with the D33 Agenda, which seeks to double Dubai’s economy and establish it among the world’s top three cities for business and leisure. We are proud of our ICCA membership and value the opportunity to work alongside our regional peers to advance the global meetings industry.”

Dubai’s participation at the ICCA Middle East Summit reflects the city’s continued engagement with global and regional industry leaders to address key themes shaping the future of events, including legacy creation, sustainability, AI adoption, and smart tourism. The programme also featured a Dubai-led case study, “From Event to Enduring Impact: How a Global Congress Delivered Immediate Economic Gains and Lasting Legacy in Dubai”, as well as sessions on AI vs human-led thinking, destination marketing powered by AI, and an interactive workshop on advanced technologies to future-proof the industry. The summit aligns closely with Dubai’s ambition to attract events that stimulate innovation, build cross-sectoral knowledge, and deliver measurable economic impact, further advancing the D33 agenda.

Previously in the year, Dubai was recognised as #1 in the Middle East & Africa for meetings hosted (ICCA & Cvent) retaining its position and ranked first globally for highest average attendance per association meeting according to ICCA. Recently, Cvent too confirmed Dubai’s leading position among the Top 25 Meeting Destinations in the region. These recognitions affirm the city’s ability to successfully and seamlessly accommodate the needs of international organisers across all event types.

The ICCA Middle East Summit continues to be a key element in DBE’s global engagement strategy, serving as a platform for connecting with international associations and building partnerships that deliver long-term value for the region’s business events ecosystem.

About Dubai Business Events

Dubai Business Events (DBE) – the Official Convention Bureau, aims to further develop and increase Dubai's share of the international business events market in order to grow economic development, jobs and knowledge creation in the emirate. DBE’s main goal, as a division of DET, is to establish the Emirate as a premier business event destination by helping organizers of international meetings, incentives, congresses and exhibitions plan and manage every aspect of their event. As a member of BestCities Global Alliance, DBE aims to deliver the world's best service experience for the meeting industry.