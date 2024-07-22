Dubai-UAE – Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) hosted a meeting to review the progress of projects launched under Dubai 10X that have been endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Chairmen of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation.

The meeting was attended by HE Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai and HE Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, who emphasized the importance of partnerships and cooperation in transforming creative ideas into tangible realities that positively impact Dubai and serve its community.

The initiative, now in its third phase, focuses on three main pillars: enhance quality of life for residents and visitors, improve travel within the emirate, and boost community health.

Teams from different government entities participating in Dubai 10X presented projects currently underway that are designed to reinforce Dubai's leading government model, sustain excellence, improve innovation and readiness, and enhance its global leadership in shaping the future.

The Dubai 10X initiative, launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has led to the development of numerous innovative projects in Dubai, including out-of-the-box government services and solutions to specific challenges. The program has enhanced Dubai's position as a global hub for exporting innovation and developing new methods of government work. Moreover, it encourages government entities in Dubai to exchange experiences, develop skills, utilize resources effectively and empower talent.