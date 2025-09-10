The citywide programme of ultimate summer fun has wrapped up 66 jam-packed days with thousands of citywide offers and unmissable experiences, from mega raffles and blockbuster concerts to luxury staycations, family attractions, and world-class dining

For the first time ever, DSS was anchored around three curated shopping seasons, driving a 110% increase in average consumer spending from 27 June to 31 August

More than 1,200 lucky winners walked away with the summer’s biggest prizes worth AED 20 million in over 180 raffle draws and 4,000 retail promotions, winning everything from brand-new cars to dazzling gold and jewellery, scholarships, and millions of dirhams in cash, electronics, and more

Over 1,050 retail brands at more than 3,800 outlets spanning more than 100 destinations delivered citywide promotions and spectacular savings

76 electrifying concerts and live shows featured international superstars, regional icons, and family-favourite performances for all ages

More than 180 hotels, attractions, leisure destinations, and summer camps delivered exclusive staycation packages, kids-go-free deals, and family-friendly packages, while the DSS Entertainer unlocked 7,500 exclusive offers to make summer in Dubai more pocket-friendly than ever

Dubai’s dining scene sizzled with over 756 restaurants serving up special menus during Summer Restaurant Week and the first-ever DSS edition of 10 Dirham Dish

8 indoor mall runs added an exciting wellness dimension to the city’s summer celebrations

Modesh and Dana kept families entertained all summer long, with the most exciting edition of Modesh World, alongside brand-new family activations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 has concluded its most dynamic and value-packed season to date, delivering a summer well spent for hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors. Over 66 action-packed days, the 28th edition transformed the emirate into the ultimate summer destination with exceptional savings, endless excitement, and amazing new adventures - delivering thousands of offers and things to do, see, shop, and savour at pocket-friendly prices. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s edition of DSS offered spectacular savings for everyone with the season’s biggest-ever raffles, incredible discounts, headline concerts, world-class gastronomy, hotel getaways, iconic attractions, epic family fun, indoor mall runs, and unforgettable entertainment with everyone’s favourite Modesh and Dana. Brand new surprises unfolded everyday for everyone, whether a resident, a visitor, or those travelling in from across the UAE.

For the first time ever in DSS history, Dubai’s favourite summer festival unfolded in three curated shopping seasons – Summer Holiday Offers, Great Dubai Summer Sale, and Back to School – to deliver fresh new offers, limited-time flash sales, the biggest prizes and unbeatable value across the city’s leading brands. Strategically aligned with shopper behaviours during key seasonal moments, the phased strategy drove average consumer spending up by 110% throughout the festival from 27 June to 31 August. The Great Dubai Summer Sale’s Shop, Scan & Win campaign alone generated over AED 150 million in consumer spend, while the Back to School period rewarded families with more than AED 1.5 million worth of scholarships and tech prizes. All three retail periods combined brought together more than 1,050 brands at over 3,800 retailers across more than 100 retail destinations, with exclusive promotions and spectacular flash sales making DSS 2025 the most rewarding shopping season of the year.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “DSS remains a cornerstone of Dubai’s seasonal tourism strategy and a key enabler of the D33 Agenda to cement the emirate’s global position as one of the best cities in the world to visit, live, and work. Showcasing the full spectrum of everything that makes Dubai a world-class, diverse, and family-friendly destination, DSS unites the city in a vibrant summer celebration powered by thousands of compelling offers, retail promotions, and immersive experiences for all preferences and price-points across all major tourism pillars – from retail, hospitality, and entertainment to gastronomy, fitness, and leisure. This year’s edition not only delivered a season of exceptional value for residents and visitors anchored around three distinct shopping seasons for the first time in DSS history, but also underscored the strength of Dubai’s summer season as a period of sustained economic growth, tourism impact, and retail performance. The unparalleled success and growth of DSS is testament to Dubai’s unique business model, built on a powerful collaboration between the public and private sectors and a shared vision to position the city as a global benchmark for integrated retail and tourism excellence.”

This year’s summer of winnings was nothing short of extraordinary, with over 1,200 lucky winners walking away with the biggest-ever DSS prizes worth AED 20 million during more than 180 raffle draws and over 4,000 retail promotions. Prizes included brand-new cars, dazzling gold and jewellery, and millions more in cash, electronics, scholarships, and loyalty points.

More than 30 citywide malls and retail destinations came alive this DSS with dazzling decorations, exclusive promotions, mega raffles, and unforgettable experiences for the whole family. Shoppers were treated to a host of creative activations, from the immersive Jurassic Café at Mall of the Emirates and adventurous Voyage Club at City Centre Mirdif, to family favourites like Slide Into Summer Surprises at Mercato and Cool Off at JBR. Adding to the festive buzz, DSS roaming performers lit up destinations including Bluewaters, City Walk, and The Outlet Village, ensuring every visit to the city’s malls offered something new, exciting, and only-in-Dubai.

Dubai’s entertainment calendar reached new heights during DSS, with 76 concerts and shows across 35 venues citywide. Highlights included the return of a vibrant celebration of Arabic music with Beat The Heat DXB, featuring some of the region's most popular artists; as well as the debut of the first-ever edition of Gahwa Beats, a five-weekend pop-up series that celebrated Dubai's coffee culture at unique venues across the city, including TODA - Theatre of Digital Art, Sky Views Observatory, ROXY Cinemas, Dubai Ice Rink, and Deep Dive Dubai. International stars such as Shreya Ghoshal, Natalie Imbruglia, Macy Gray, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and several others headlined alongside regional icons and family favourites like Aladdin and The Little Mermaid, ensuring something for every taste and age.

Food lovers feasted on the season’s most exciting culinary calendar featuring 746 participating restaurants. There was plenty to savour during the return of the incredibly popular Summer Restaurant Week, offering curated menus at 64 top restaurants; and the first-ever DSS edition of the 10 Dirham Dish, with more than 682 restaurants serving specially priced AED 10 dishes throughout August.

Fitness events also took centre stage this DSS, with a vibrant line-up of 8 indoor mall runs energising residents and visitors alike. Designed for families, children, and wellness lovers of all ages, abilities, and fitness levels, the events transformed leading malls across the city into lively arenas of fun and movement - offering a family-friendly way to stay active while adding an exciting wellness dimension to the city’s summer celebrations.

Families were at the heart of DSS, with Dubai’s beloved characters Modesh and Dana spreading joy at malls, attractions, and dedicated family events across the city. Brand-new Modesh experiences created even more reasons for families to celebrate summer in Dubai at Dubai Festival City Mall - from Modesh Splash Park and Modesh Summer Pass to weekend pizza-making workshops for kids at Osteria Mario and an exclusive Modesh Recommended list to guide families to the best kid-friendly destinations across Dubai. Dubai’s favourite family-friendly ‘edutainment’ attraction Modesh World 2025 wrapped up another wonder-filled season of all-round fun, creativity, and joy, bringing more ways than ever for thousands of parents and children to create treasured memories together across 112 attractions across five specially curated zones, alongside 423 live shows and 28 on-stage workshops.

Hotels, attractions, and leisure destinations delivered unbeatable value with 183 exclusive offers across 156 hotels, 22 attractions, and 5 summer camps. Meanwhile, the DSS Entertainer unlocked more than 7,500 offers spanning premium dining, casual eateries, attractions, spas, salons and fitness, staycation packages, special promotions for kids, and thrilling city break deals - valid seven days a week - to ensure DSS was the best time of the year to spend in Dubai.

Underscoring the impact of Dubai’s coordinated summer festival strategy, partners across retail, hospitality, and entertainment sectors have reported strong results this season, with notable increases in footfall, higher transaction values, and deeper customer engagement.

Dr. Bernd van Linder, CEO of Commercial Bank of Dubai, commented: “Dubai Summer Surprises has once again demonstrated the power of collaboration in creating memorable experiences that energise the city’s retail and tourism sectors. As key sponsor, we are pleased to have contributed to a season that delivered value to the community while further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global retail hub. At CBD, we remain committed to backing the nation’s ambitions and working with partners like DFRE to shape new opportunities for growth for our customers.”

Hayssam Hajar, Executive Director, Regional Malls – Al-Futtaim Real Estate, commented: “Dubai Summer Surprises remains a standout moment in the retail calendar, and this year proved no different. Across Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza, footfall increased by 9% and sales grew by 8%, with shoppers responding well to the mix of offers and family-focused events. This year also saw unique activations such as the outdoor Modesh Splash Park and the Messi Experience, both of which played a key role in boosting summer traffic and enhancing the visitor experience. These citywide campaigns continue to play an important role in supporting our retail partners and reinforcing our malls as leading shopping destinations. We’re proud to have contributed to another successful season and look forward to what next year brings.”

Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director, Arabian Automobiles Company, said: “Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 has once again proven to be a world-class platform that not only drives economic growth but also strengthens the bond between businesses and the communities we serve. The success of this record-breaking edition reflects how customers are increasingly seeking innovative and flexible ways to experience products on their own terms, shaped by their preferences and interests. Through our Rent to Own and Lease to Own programmes, Arabian Automobiles is proud to deliver solutions that make automotive ownership more accessible, while empowering customers with greater choice, convenience, and trust. Across our Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault models, we remain committed to providing mobility experiences that meet evolving customer needs. By aligning with Dubai’s vision for progress and customer-first innovation, we continue to redefine the ownership journey and contribute to a retail landscape built on quality, value, and forward-looking solutions.”

Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director of Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim commented: “As we conclude this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises, we are proud to have seen remarkable success across our malls, with significant increases in sales and footfall that reflect the strength of Dubai’s retail calendar. Festivals like DSS play a vital role in accelerating growth for the city’s retail ecosystem, drawing residents and visitors alike into dynamic shopping and entertainment experiences. At Majid Al Futtaim, we are delighted to contribute to this momentum and to the continued evolution of Dubai as a global retail and tourism destination.”

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said: “Dubai is one of the most vibrant cities in the world and we’re proud to celebrate yet another unforgettable season of Dubai Summer Surprises. This season was packed with thousands of offers, celebrations, and our incredible giveaway of 1 million Skywards Miles for 10 lucky winners through Skywards Everyday and Skywards Miles Mall. We’re thrilled to give back to our loyal members who continue to shop, dine, earn, and enjoy fantastic rewards in our home city.”

Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 was supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

To catch all the highlights of this year’s edition and for updates on the upcoming season, visit the Dubai Summer Surprises website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae