Sultan bin Abdullah Al Qasimi: Sharjah and its wise leadership prioritise the wellbeing and happiness of society and ensure its prosperity as the foundation of its developmental plans.

Sharjah: The Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) in Sharjah is conducting the “Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2024" as part of the nationwide initiative carried out by national statistics centres across the UAE in coordination with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre. The Survey spans a full year and targets both nationals and expatriate households in the emirate.

DSCD is surveying a random sample of 2,520 participating households, and among these, 28.5% represent UAE nationals (718 citizen households), 47.4% comprise non-nationals (1202 non-citizen households), and 23.8% consist of collective households (600 collective households). This diverse sample is strategically distributed across 9 administrative areas covered by the survey and is being executed by a dedicated team of 44 field researchers, observers, and an office auditing team, ensuring a thorough and representative data collection process.

DSCD has called on selected households to participate in the survey, which engages with 210 households on a monthly basis, stressing the importance of cooperation with the department's researchers during the personal visits to households. The department has also assured that personal information and data will remain confidential and used for statistical purposes only.

Providing data related to household lifestyles and analysing their living conditions will significantly contribute to developing demographic and social indicators that will support decision-makers in formulating economic and social policies, offering data and insights that improve all aspects of individual and family life in the country.

National initiative to ensure decent living

Commenting on the survey, Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of DSCD, emphasised its crucial role in supporting the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031. He stated, “The survey is an imperative part of fulfilling this national strategy, which keenly focuses on fostering happiness, positivity, creativity, and excellence, thereby laying the groundwork for a unified society.”

The Director pointed out that the survey's objectives align with the vision of Sharjah's leadership, which places the wellbeing, prosperity, and sustainable development of the community at the forefront of its agenda.

He said: "His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, views humans as the core of development plans, paying great attention to enhancing the quality of life and happiness of citizens and residents, and turning data into directives that contribute to improving living standards. This survey complements His Highness's vision in developing vital sectors and essential services that meet the needs and aspirations of the community."

Data Collection

DSCD noted that information on income and expenditure would be collected through electronic forms and daily expense diaries filled out by the selected households that will record and monitor their spending and consumption on all recurring goods and services daily and for each week during the research month, in addition to their purchases of durable goods during the previous year and research month.

The department advises chosen households to keep receipts for expenses every week, record goods or services, the expenditure in quantity and unit, cost in AED, and the purchase method in a daily expense diary. It also recommends keeping a digital copy of receipts received via email or text messages and taking screenshots to keep a digital copy of receipts paid through applications or social media.