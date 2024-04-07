Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) employees participate in charity and community work throughout the year, spending thousands of volunteer hours in various humanitarian initiatives. The employees are also keen to donate to humanitarian causes, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan. In conjunction with Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, which is observed on 19 Ramadan each year, DEWA launches an internal campaign to provide its employees with the opportunity to participate in sustainable charity work in many countries worldwide. This year, the campaign aims to build Zayed Al Khair Well in Malawi to benefit over 10,000 people.

In 2023, employee donations and funding from DEWA provided solar panels to power a mosque, clinic, and school in a village in the Borgou Department in Benin, West Africa, with clean energy. This initiative was supervised by Dar Al Ber Society. In 2022, a Zayed Al Khair well was built in Tajikistan.

Humanitarian work is well-established in DEWA’s policy. DEWA adopts an integrated strategy for social responsibility based on the UAE’s noble principles and values in giving and social cohesion. DEWA is keen to reflect these humanitarian values in all its operations and activities. This is based on DEWA’s firm belief that successful organisations are those that maintain a balance between achieving their economic goals, and their responsibility towards society and the environment.

