Abu Dhabi: In a move to equip and inspire the next generation of environmental leaders, the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE) hosted a Youth Program as part of the ongoing International Desalination and Water Reuse World Congress (IDRA World Congress 2024).

Running until December 12, the Youth Program has been organized by the DoE Youth Council and has convened industry experts and leading professors to engage youth from the UAE and beyond in strategic discussions, ideation sessions, and workshops. Key topics include tackling global water scarcity, fostering sustainable practices, technological innovation and energy integration, as well as water stewardship and international cooperation.

His Excellency Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, the DoE’s Chairman emphasized the importance of including youth voices in such discussions: “Today’s youth are the future architects of innovative solutions that will safeguard water resources for generations to come. The Youth Program, as part of the ongoing IDRA World Congress embodies our commitment to preparing young minds to take on these responsibilities by involving them in a multi-global event that bridges knowledge with action.”

Highlights of the Youth program included:

‘The Abu Dhabi Water Drop Story’ where His Excellency Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the DoE, discussed the evolution of water management in Abu Dhabi

‘Youth Ideation Workshop: Hydro and Solar Tech Synergy: The intersection of Water and Renewable Energy,’ led by Malake Halabi, Future Sustainability Leader at Masdar, the workshop explored sustainable innovation in water production; and

‘Driving Energy Leadership and Innovation,’ where Ayesha Abdulrahman Al Ali, Innovation Specialist at the DoE, explored the role of leadership in energy innovation.

The Youth Program also represents an essential component of the Congress’s broader agenda to address the intersection of water, energy, and food security. The initiative aims to cultivate a generation of informed, inspired young leaders who can champion policies and technologies that support sustainable water use in the UAE and beyond, a move which Shannon McCarthy, Secretary General of IDRA sees as vital to the solution for water scarcity.

“As global water scarcity intensifies, it is imperative that we encourage our future leaders to strive for sustainable solutions. The Youth Program at this year’s Congress is designed to cultivate fresh perspectives and cross-border collaborations, empowering young leaders to drive meaningful, lasting change in their communities and beyond.”

Chairman of the DoE Youth Council, Hamad Naji Aldhaheri commented that The Youth Program allows youth the opportunity to gain invaluable experience on the world stage:

"To have youth voices heard at the IDRA World Congress 2024, desalination and reuse’s biggest stage, is a fantastic opportunity as youth are the future leaders and innovators of the sector. Through providing diverse perspectives we can help to solve the challenges of today and create the solutions of tomorrow.”

The IDRA World Congress 2024 also highlights the IDRA Young Leader Program, aimed at professionals under 35. This initiative offers mentorship, scholarships, and fellowships to nurture the next generation of water sector leaders, providing them with opportunities to innovate and excel in their careers.

Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the IDRA World Congress 2024 underscores its strategic commitment to sustainable water management. It empowers young leaders to take decisive action on one of the world’s most pressing environmental issues: water scarcity.

About the IDRA World Congress 2024

The world needs clean water now. The compounding factors of population growth, escalating industrial water requirements, and the ominous specter of rising global temperatures exacerbate the condition of water security worldwide. In the face of mounting challenges to water security and the impact of climate change-induced droughts and floods, desalination, and water reuse technologies emerge as resilient solutions poised to meet global water demand.

Since 1985, the IDRA World Congress has travelled across the globe. We are delighted to announce our return to Abu Dhabi 29 years after the emirate first hosted the IDRA World Congress in November 1995.

The IDRA 2024 World Congress, hosted by the Department of Energy Abu Dhabi, features the latest innovations and breakthroughs that address water scarcity by spotlighting the forefront of policy and technological advancements in desalination, water reuse, and energy solutions, presenting groundbreaking innovations that are redefining sustainable water solutions globally. It is a pivotal platform for collaboration, bringing together global water reuse, desalination, and energy experts to exchange knowledge, insights, and advanced methodologies to lead the discourse on global water challenges, setting the agenda for sustainable practices and advocating for impactful policies to address water scarcity through innovative leadership.

