Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi (‘DMT.) has announced that abattoirs in the Emirate are prepared to meet increased demand due to Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr following the implementation of several measures aimed at improving their efficiency and readiness in Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain city, and the Al Dhafra region. DMT has also urged the public to use designated abattoirs and avoid unlicensed butchers.

The measures taken include organising educational lectures for workers to enhance health and safety practices, conducting any required maintenance for equipment and facilities, increasing the number of qualified workers, especially butchers proficient in Islamic slaughter practices, and veterinary teams dedicated to examining livestock before and after slaughter to ensure the suitability of meat for consumption. Additionally, general cleanliness and sterilisation procedures, including proper waste disposal to minimise environmental impact, are being implemented.

The DMT underscored the importance of implementing such measures in slaughterhouses to uphold meat quality and prevent diseases, while also ensuring the well-being of butchers and maintaining a clean and healthy environment. This reflects the DMT’s ongoing commitment towards maintaining the health of consumers and residents as well as the Emirate’s public appearance.

The public is encouraged to utilise the four approved slaughterhouses in Abu Dhabi city: the Abu Dhabi Automated Slaughterhouse in Abu Dhabi Port area, Bani Yas Slaughterhouse, Al Shahama Slaughterhouse, and Al Wathba Automated Slaughterhouse. These slaughterhouses will extend their working hours during this season from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm throughout the week, except Fridays, which will be closed for Friday prayers from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm. The extended operating hours are being implemented to accommodate increased demand of approximately 80,000 butcheries during the Holy month.

In Al Ain city, 11 approved slaughterhouses are available to accommodate the anticipated increase in demand of approximately 65,000 butcheries during Ramadn and Eid Al Fitr. These are the Commercial slaughterhouse and Al Ahli slaughterhouse in Al Nuod, Al Amera slaughterhouse, Sweihan slaughterhouse, as well as Heer, Faqa, Al Wuqan, Salamat, and Masaken slaughterhouses. The Al Ahli slaughterhouse will provide additional services from 8:00 pm until 12:00 am throughout the week and until 11:00 pm on Fridays to meet the public’s needs.

The Al Dhafra region has increased the capacity of slaughterhouses in anticipation of increased demand with seven approved slaughterhouses including Zayed City slaughterhouse, Liwa slaughterhouse, Marina slaughterhouse, Ghiyathi slaughterhouse, Al Sala slaughterhouse, and Delma slaughterhouse, in addition to the first mobile slaughterhouse in Beda Al Mutawa. The slaughterhouses’ working hours will be from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm throughout the week and closed on Fridays for prayers from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Members of the public are encouraged to download any of the official mobile apps that have been launched specifically for slaughterhouse services: Zabehaty app, Zabayeh Al Jazeera app, and Dhabayeh UAE app. These aim to enhance the efficiency of slaughterhouse requests by allowing people to order butchery services online that are then delivered to their homes. They also simplify the process for senior citizens and People of Determination by allowing pick-up and delivery services as well a and paying fees while in their cars.

The DMT also issued a warning about using illegal services provided by unlicensed butchers, and the negative health effects resulting from performing butcheries at homes or in the streets, which will result in legal accountability and financial penalties. Regular inspections are carried out to ensure compliance as well as to monitor slaughterhouses’ performances in the areas of environmental, health, and occupational safety.

These ongoing efforts ensure that abattoirs remain advanced while providing high quality services in line with international guidelines and strict health standards. This reflects the DMT’s commitment towards preserving the health and safety of the public, while aligning with its strategy to improve the quality of life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi

Established in 2019, the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT) was created by merging the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities with the Department of Transport.

Our mandate is simple: devise, deliver, and develop services that enable the entire Abu Dhabi community to realise its full potential, as well as strengthen the Emirate’s reputation as world-class destination to live, work, and visit. Empowered by the values of good governance, we actively support the Abu Dhabi government's ambition to spearhead progressive urban planning and transportation that result in economic growth and transformative investments across the Emirate.

From infrastructure, facilities and transportation to pedestrian and cycling pathways, parks, schools, places of worship, and more, DMT strives to meet every resident's needs and enhance their overall quality of life.

We achieve this by providing efficient services across three regional municipalities - Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra – in addition to overseeing the ongoing development of the Emirate’s land, air, and maritime transport networks.

Driven by innovation and sustainability, we aim to build smart cities, adapt to change, and sustain prosperity for future generations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

For more information about DMT’s recent updates, follow us on:

Twitter @AbudhabiDMT

Instagram instagram.com/@AbudhabiDMT

Facebook facebook.com/@AbudhabiDMT