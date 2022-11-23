The Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) signed a memorandum of understanding with the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO), with the aim of expanding horizons of joint cooperation regarding enhancing aspects of maritime navigational safety in the Emirate's waters.

Sheikh Saeed stressed that the Authority seeks to enhance the efficiency of the maritime sector in Dubai by exploring all opportunities and approaches about the safety of maritime navigation, adding that the signing of the memorandum of understanding with the UK Hydrographic Office will enhance the process of joint cooperation between the two sides in the field of exchanging marine survey data and information, and updating nautical charts for the benefit of the maritime sector in general.

Sheikh Saeed praised the competence and expertise of the UK Hydrographic Office as one of the oldest houses of expertise in this field, stressing that the DMCA is looking forward to working with the concerned teams in the British Office to learn about the best methods used in the field of marine surveys.

Sheikh Saeed continued: “Today, the world is moving rapidly towards a future supported by digital innovations and enhanced digital data solutions, to create a new innovative generation of marine navigation, and we at Dubai Maritime City Authority are working according to an ambitious approach to be at the forefront of this digital transformation and provide globally accredited solutions to provide marine navigation services that seafarers around the world can depend on”.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority added that the Authority is committed to working closely with partners to make this vision a reality on the ground, in addition to exchanging the required experiences and information, as well as the development of relevant technical support between the two parties within a clear and specific timetable, and with the support of all capabilities and mechanisms.

