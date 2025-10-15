In a new step that strengthens Dubai’s position as a global hub for maritime excellence and digital innovation, the Dubai Maritime Authority, part of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, announced the launch of “Marsa” as the first unified digital platform for managing and leasing marine berths in the Emirate of Dubai. The announcement took place during GITEX Global 2025.

The platform aims to achieve full digital transformation in the marina sector by automating all service stages from online berth booking and automatic fee calculation to invoicing and smart payments helping simplify procedures and reduce paperwork.

Marsa is the first platform of its kind in the region to unify leasing contracts across all marinas in the Emirate. It also integrates directly with Dubai Maritime Authority’s licensing systems and smart payment gateways, featuring intelligent dashboards that provide real-time reports on occupancy rates, revenues, and compliance levels.

H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, presented the platform’s features to H.E. Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai. Al Neyadi highlighted that the Dubai Maritime Authority currently oversees 20 marinas across the emirate, with a total capacity exceeding 4,200 marine vessels, making Marsa a pivotal project to enhance efficiency in managing this vital sector.

On this occasion, Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime Authority, said: “The launch of the MARSA platform reflects Dubai’s vision of transitioning toward a fully integrated digital economy. We are building a smart infrastructure that promotes efficiency, transparency, and user-friendly experiences across the maritime sector.”

He added: “We are committed to leveraging advanced technologies to enable a sustainable and integrated maritime ecosystem that supports economic growth and reaffirms Dubai’s status as a global leader in maritime services and government innovation. With its advanced features, MARSA enables government entities and operators to manage leasing, maintenance, and accounting operations within a single digital environment — enhancing transparency, smart governance, and operational efficiency.”

Sheikh Saeed emphasized that: “Marsa platform will significantly enhance customer satisfaction through a seamless user interface and secure electronic payments, making the experience for vessel owners more efficient and convenient. This initiative reinforces Dubai’s maritime digital transformation journey and reflects the emirate’s commitment to continuously developing smart services in line with the visionary leadership’s goal of making Dubai the smartest and best city in the world”.