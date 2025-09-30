Younus Al Nasser: The labour force survey is a vital tool to provide accurate and reliable data that helps decision-makers to better understand the labour market and develop policies that promote sustainable employment opportunities.

Dubai: The Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, part of Digital Dubai, has launched the Annual Labour Force Survey 2025 for the Emirate of Dubai. The survey measures the size of the labour force, monitor key employment and unemployment indicators, and provide up-to-date demographic, social, and economic insights on the population, with a particular focus on the economically active group.

The Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment (DDSE) emphasized the importance of active household participation, noting that the survey findings will guide policies and strategic initiatives in education, higher education, vocational training, skills development, Emiratization, inclusive employment, and enhancing women’s participation in the workforce—strengthening equal opportunities across society.

Emphasizing the significance of the survey, H.E. Younus Al Nasser, CEO of Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment said: “The Annual Labour Force Survey provides a clear picture of labour market realities, highlights gaps and challenges, and anticipates the future of jobs and emerging market trends. It supports the objectives of the Dubai 2033 Plan, the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), and the Social Agenda of Dubai 33 by leveraging labour force data to inform Emiratization targets in both the public and private sectors, while reinforcing Dubai’s regional and global competitiveness and fostering the emirate’s position as a leading global economic capital.”

H.E. added: “We encourage all targeted households to actively participate in the survey, as it is essential for accurately assessing economic participation rates and monitoring labor market dynamics, including unemployment trends across diverse demographic groups.”

The survey will deliver a comprehensive and precise overview of Dubai’s demographic, social, and economic landscape. It will capture insights into occupational structures, economic activities, and individuals’ employment status, while also measuring unemployment rates across different demographic groups and monitoring shifts in key labour market indicators over time.

The Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment stressed that highest standards of privacy and information security will be maintained throughout every stage of the Labour Force Survey. The data collected will undergo comprehensive analysis to provide in depth insights into the characteristics of both employed and unemployed residents, unemployment trends, Emiratization progress, the size of the labour force, and the availability of professional and digital skills in line with market needs.

The survey will be conducted through multiple channels — including phone calls, emails, text messages, and in-person household interviews — between October 1st and November 3rd 2025. A representative sample of 3,300 households has been selected across Dubai’s planning regions, ensuring compliance with both national and international standards.