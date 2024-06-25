Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has established itself as a cornerstone in the UAE's ambitious journey towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Under the visionary guidance of the wise leadership, DEWA has launched numerous pioneering projects and initiatives that underscore its steadfast commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Central to DEWA's sustainability strategy is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. With a planned production capacity of more than 5,000 MW by 2030 and a total investment of AED 50 billion, the solar park is pivotal in Dubai’s clean energy strategy. As of now, it has reached a production capacity of 2,860 MW, significantly contributing to Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

In addition to solar power, DEWA is pioneering green hydrogen production. The Green Hydrogen project at the solar park is the first of its kind in the MENA region to produce hydrogen using solar power. This pilot project aims to explore the potential of hydrogen as a clean energy source and is designed to accommodate future applications and test platforms for various uses, including energy production and transportation.

Another innovative project is the pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, the first of its kind in the region. With a production capacity of 250 MW and a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours, the plant is set to enhance energy storage efficiency and provide a rapid response to electricity demand. This project, along with DEWA's other renewable energy initiatives, underscores DEWA’s role in supporting the UAE’s energy transition.

DEWA's commitment to sustainability extends beyond energy production. DEWA has implemented numerous initiatives to improve water desalination efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. By employing reverse osmosis technology to desalinate seawater and integrating clean energy sources, DEWA has optimised water production processes, achieving fuel consumption efficiency in production units of about 90%, one of the highest levels globally.

DEWA's efforts and initiatives continue to yield great results in support of DEWA's vision. Recently, the latest Brand Finance report highlighted DEWA's significant achievements, emphasising its position as the first entity in the UAE for sustainability perceptions and ranking it first among utilities in the UAE in overall brand value. This recognition is a testament to DEWA's strong market presence and its commitment to excellence and sustainability. The report also stated that DEWA’s brand value has increased by 3% since its listing the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

DEWA's strategic initiatives align with the UAE’s broader sustainability goals. By continuously integrating advanced technologies and sustainable practices, DEWA not only contributes to Dubai’s economic and environmental objectives, but also sets a benchmark for other utilities worldwide. DEWA’s proactive approach to embracing clean energy and innovative solutions underscores its commitment to a sustainable future, positioning Dubai as a global leader in the transition to a green economy.

