Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised and participated in several social, cultural, and awareness activities. Inspired by the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan, these activities aim to encourage community members to work according to the principles of Islam, which are based on philanthropy, moderation, avoiding waste and depletion of precious natural resources.

“We support the UAE wise leadership’s vision to highlight Dubai’s leading position as the best city in the world to live in and visit on various occasions. We reflect the authentic customs and traditions of Emirati society and the meanings of the blessed month of Ramadan. Ramadan is the month of goodness and solidarity. It promotes the spirit of benevolence, love, sustainable giving, tolerance, and brotherhood. As part of our social responsibility, we cooperate with various entities to consolidate compassion, peace and forgiveness, and urge individuals and institutions to be aware of their responsibilities to preserve the environment and maintain resources,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

DEWA participated as a platinum sponsor of the 27th Dubai International Holy Quran Award. The award is one of the most prestigious awards and competitions worldwide for the Holy Quran. DEWA hosted competitions and interactive sessions during the award activities to highlight its digital services and sustainable projects. In cooperation with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, DEWA also organised field visits to Ramadan Iftar tents. The visits included encouraging those who are fasting to follow a conscious and sustainable lifestyle. During the People of Determination Ramadan festival, organised by the Dubai Club for People of Determination, DEWA held recreational activities to introduce people of determination, their families, and club employees to the facilities and services provided by DEWA to this vital segment of society.

Furthermore, DEWA organised discussion sessions and religious competitions in cooperation with the Community Development Authority (CDA), within the Ramadan with Thukher programme, with the participation of 120 senior citizens. The activities introduced senior citizens to the benefits and services provided by DEWA to them. DEWA also held an entertainment event at the Dubai Scouts Commission, with the participation of its two cartoon characters, Noor and Hayat, who represent electricity and water, to highlight ways to preserve the environment. As part of its Ramadan initiatives, DEWA also provided daily Iftar meals for those fasting throughout the Holy Month at its headquarters and buildings in Warsan and Jebel Ali.

Moreover, DEWA employees recorded the noblest forms of giving and volunteering while distributing daily Iftar meals in cooperation with Watani Al Emarat Foundation and charitable societies in Dubai. The employees also participated in the Meer Al-Khair Ramadan community campaign 2024, launched by DEWA in cooperation with Al-Ihsan Charitable Society in Ajman, to provide basic food supplies to families with limited income, during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

