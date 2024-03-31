Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) employees volunteered in the Meer Al Khair Ramadan campaign 2024, which was launched by DEWA in cooperation with Al Ihsan Charitable Society in Ajman, to provide basic food supplies to families with limited income, during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The annual Meer Al Khair Ramadan campaign supports DEWA’s efforts to achieve the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to transform the act of giving into a sustainable work system. DEWA is committed to carrying out its social responsibilities, enhancing the cultural and humanitarian aspects of the UAE and Dubai, and supporting the work of philanthropy that constitutes the spirit of Dubai.

The employee contributions resulted in collecting 831 boxes of basic food supplies. The employees stressed their keenness to consolidate the bonds of a mutually supportive and cohesive society in Dubai, and to embody the lofty principles of Islam and the authentic values of Emirati society, which are based on goodness, philanthropy and compassion.

