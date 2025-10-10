Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), met Salesforce’s global executive leadership, led by Miguel Milano, Global President & Chief Revenue Officer. The meeting was also attended by Mohammed Alkhotani, CEO of Salesforce MENA. Joining from DEWA were Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future, and Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Excellence.

During the meeting, Al Tayer emphasised the strategic importance of partnerships with global technology leaders to drive innovation, operational efficiency and sustainability. He noted that DEWA’s collaboration with Salesforce supports Dubai’s broader digital transformation and green economy strategies.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s long-term Strategic Plan and vision of becoming a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving net zero by 2050.

He also reiterated DEWA’s commitment to deliver highly personalised, seamless and proactive services that not only respond to customer needs but anticipate them in real time. This approach will redefine service excellence, placing customers at the heart of DEWA’s digital transformation journey.

The discussions explored opportunities to strengthen both parties’ strategic partnership and leverage expertise in utilities to accelerate the digital and sustainability agenda.

The collaboration will focus on several key areas that reinforce DEWA’s vision for innovation and sustainability. At the forefront is the use of AI to transform customer experiences, creating more personalised and seamless services that anticipate and meet the needs of every individual. Equally important is the integration of data across platforms, which allows for smarter and faster decision-making, ensuring agility and precision in operations.

The partnership also emphasises optimising field services through advanced digital tools, enabling greater efficiency and operational excellence. Underpinning all these efforts is a strong commitment to sustainability, with solutions designed to accelerate DEWA’s clean energy transition and support its net-zero ambitions.