Dubai, UAE: In a move that highlights its leadership and excellence globally, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has joined the global Virtual Protection Automation and Control (vPAC) Alliance, becoming the first power utility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to join the alliance, which includes leading companies and organisations in the energy systems sector.

DEWA’s membership was announced during the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) 2025. In the presence of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, the agreement was signed by Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, and Brant Heap, Chairperson of vPAC Alliance.

“In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the best city in the world, we continue our efforts to utilise the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to enhance the efficiency and reliability of electricity and water networks. We are pleased to join the vPAC Alliance as the first utility in the region, which will open new horizons for co-operation with pioneering global energy utilities. Through this membership, our engineers and experts will exchange global best practices and the latest innovative solutions to develop sustainable systems that keep pace with the rapid growth in energy and water demand. Additionally, we will share our expertise and pioneering experiences in smart grids and advanced infrastructure. DEWA achieved first place globally in 12 key performance indicators in its areas of work,” said Al Tayer.

Heap said: “vPAC Alliance proudly partners with DEWA to accelerate grid transformation, powering the AI economy’s growing energy needs and building tomorrow’s infrastructure faster and smarter.”

The vPAC Alliance aims to enhance the efficiency and resilience of electricity networks by adopting advanced digital modular systems and developing open, secure and interoperable standards and systems for the protection, automation and control of power substations. In addition, it seeks to accelerate the adoption of software-based solutions that improve operational performance, enhance network reliability and increase flexibility.

In 2024, DEWA recorded the world’s lowest electricity transmission and distribution network losses at just 2%, compared to 6%-7% in Europe and the US. DEWA also set a world record for the lowest customer minutes lost, achieving just 0.94 minutes per year, compared to an average of 15 minutes across the European Union.

About WETEX

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DEWA organises the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) annually. The event is the largest of its kind in the region and one of the world’s key exhibitions in water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable energy, green buildings, electric vehicles and other essential industries.

WETEX offers companies, investors and visitors a unique opportunity to explore innovative solutions and technologies designed to accelerate climate action. Participants can also discover investment opportunities in local and regional markets and connect with thousands of exhibitors, officials and decision-makers.

DEWA will organise the 27th edition of WETEX from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.