Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), met HE Almaz Tasbolat, Consul General of Kazakhstan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The discussion focused on strengthening co-operation, particularly in the fields of renewable energy, water sustainability, smart infrastructure and technological innovation. Both parties explored potential investment opportunities and knowledge exchange, aligned with the broader framework of Kazakh-UAE economic collaboration.

Al Tayer underscored the importance of joint and fruitful co-operation between DEWA and key institutions in Kazakhstan. He highlighted DEWA’s ongoing projects and initiatives, particularly comprehensive programmes aimed at diversifying the energy mix. Central to this vision are renewable and clean energy projects that support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to provide 100% of the emirate’s energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050. Al Tayer said DEWA’s approach combines sustainability, smart infrastructure and technological innovation to create a resilient and efficient utility system.

Al Tayer reaffirmed that DEWA is committed to creating an environment that encourages innovation and co-operation to achieve strategic objectives and help combat climate change worldwide.

A key project discussed was the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is poised to be the largest single-site solar park in the world. The solar park’s total production capacity has reached 3,860MW. By 2030, its total capacity will exceed 8,000MW, compared to the original plan of 5,000MW. Clean energy now accounts for more than 21.5% of DEWA’s total capacity and is expected to reach 36% by 2030, compared to the initial plan of 25%, reducing over 8.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Al Tayer also emphasised DEWA’s global leadership, noting that it had ranked first worldwide in 12 key performance indicators, outperforming many leading European and American utilities. He stressed DEWA has been committed to pioneering innovations in the energy and water sectors for over three decades, guided by a clear vision for a sustainable future. This commitment is reflected in world-leading solar projects and record-breaking operational efficiency. Al Tayer added that DEWA is keen to share its expertise and explore joint initiatives with Kazakhstan, a nation with immense potential in the renewable energy sector.

Tasbolat expressed his appreciation for the presentation and reiterated Kazakhstan’s commitment to deepening its multifaceted partnership with DEWA.