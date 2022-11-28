Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), Masdar’s global platform for accelerating sustainable development, today announced that the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has signed an agreement to return as Principal Partner of both ADSW 2023 and 2024.

Signed by Undersecretary of the DoE, His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, and Masdar Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, the agreement ensures that the DoE, a Principal Partner since 2019, will continue to support ADSW in its efforts to accelerate sustainable socioeconomic development and positive climate action, in line with the United Arab Emirates’ long-term sustainability vision and net-zero commitments.

Established in 2008 by Masdar, one of the world’s fastest-growing clean energy companies, and hosted every January, ADSW is the year’s first major sustainability gathering. ADSW 2023 will convene global stakeholders 14–21 January in Abu Dhabi to take stock of progress on commitments resulting from this year’s COP27, which concluded last week in Sharm Al-Sheikh, Egypt; and drive forward momentum to next November’s COP28 in the UAE.

Undersecretary of the DoE, H. E. Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, said: “The Department of Energy is keen on promoting global dialogue on sustainability in order to stimulate all components of the energy sector. Dialogue and coordinated action will enable us to connect and exchange visions on the best ways to move the sector towards a carbon-neutral future. The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is an ideal platform to achieve this, as it continues to push efforts to combat climate change on the local and international stage, in line with our endeavor to help the UAE achieve its Net Zero 2050 goal. We are pleased to continue participating in this pioneering event and partner with ADSW for the next two editions to help consolidate Abu Dhabi’s leading position in energy transition and sustainability.”

“Climate action continues to top the agenda of policymakers, which increases the need for specialized events such as ADSW that bring together specialists in this field to find solutions to climate challenges posed by the increasing demand for energy around the world,” added H.E. Undersecretary Al Rumaithi.

Masdar CEO, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, said: “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the Department of Energy are united in our long-standing joint efforts to cement the UAE’s position as a pioneering leader of the global clean energy transition. As we look back on this year’s COP27 in Egypt, and ahead to next year’s COP28 in the UAE, ADSW will provide the ideal platform for global stakeholders to hold each other to account and continue to engage on bold climate action and practical innovation.”

ADSW 2023 also aligns with the DoE’s mission to position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for clean-tech innovation to support the UAE’s economic diversification and decarbonization efforts, for the benefit of future generations.

With the October 2021 launch of its Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, the UAE became the first country in the Middle East and North African (MENA) region to commit to decarbonizing its energy grid by mid-century, in line with the Paris Agreement, which calls on countries to prepare long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 C compared to pre-industrial levels.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi’s clean energy company, Masdar, is advancing the commercialization and deployment of renewable energy, sustainable urban development and clean technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, the strategic investment company of the Government of Abu Dhabi, our mandate is to help maintain the UAE’s leadership in the global energy sector, while supporting the diversification of both its economy and energy sources for the benefit of future generations. Today, Masdar is active in over 40 countries, including the UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Mauritania, Egypt, Morocco, the UK, the US, Australia, Serbia, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, and many more.

About ADSW

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global initiative championed by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse, Masdar, to accelerate sustainable development and advance economic, social, and environmental progress. Established in 2008, ADSW brings together heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and youth, to discuss and engage on bold climate action and innovations that will ensure the next generation a sustainable world. ADSW 2023, taking place 14–21 January, will continue to build on this global momentum, by convening global stakeholders for a series of events that will promote an inclusive global dialogue on practical, pro-climate, pro-growth solutions for a net-zero future. It will also feature Masdar’s strategic platforms Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER), Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S), and the Zayed Sustainability Prize.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Energy

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) was established in February 2018 to drive the future direction and provisioning of the emirate’s energy sector in all its forms and to create an efficient system that enables economic growth, energy security and sustainable development. DoE’s mandate includes enacting policies and regulations and developing strategies to ensure an effective energy transition that underpins Abu Dhabi’s sustainable growth, all while protecting consumers and the environment.

