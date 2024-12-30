Abu Dhabi: MAKTABA, part of the Culture Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has launched the Al Bahia Library Bazaar. Taking place at Al Bahia Park from 27 December to 5 January, the social event provides a platform for more than 40 enterprising families from Al Bahia and neighbouring areas to showcase their unique products.

The bazaar is part of MAKTABA’s efforts to empower enterprising families and SMEs in Abu Dhabi with new economic opportunities in line with its commitment to supporting local talent and Emirati creativity. The event fosters community interaction through art-focused and family-oriented programming for all ages that promotes authentic social values. The agenda features children’s and sports activities, gardening and traditional craft workshops, storytelling sessions and family entertainment. A variety of food stalls is also available for visitors.

The Al Bahia Library Bazaar builds on the success of the MAKTABA Bazaar, held earlier at Al Marfa Library, which highlighted the role of libraries as vibrant community hubs, eliciting high praise from enterprising families and community members.

The Al Bahia Library Bazaar is open daily from 5 pm to 10 pm.