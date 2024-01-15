Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi and ADNOC have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting collaboration and informing social and academic research to improve the quality of life of their employees and advance social wellbeing in the community.

The agreement support the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy as well as ADNOC's Energy for Wellbeing strategy to foster work-life balance amongst its employees. They were signed by His Excellency Mazen Al Dahmani, Executive Director-Financial and Administrator Affairs at the DCD, and Saif Ateeq Al-Falahi, ADNOC Executive Vice President, Group Business Support and Special Tasks, at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center, in the presence of officials from both entities.

The MoU will enable the exchange of knowledge, expertise and experience, including studies and best practices in human resources, and drive programmes to support work-life harmony for employees. In addition, it will enable DCD and ADNOC to collaborate on social and academic research to develop and support social programmes that empower senior citizens, youths, women, families, children, and those without family care in the community, through financial support, skills development, and employment opportunities. Both organizations will also work to create targeted volunteer opportunities and encourage their employees to engage in volunteer work to promote community development.

His Excellency Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the DCD, expressed appreciation for the collaboration facilitated by the MoU between the DCD and ADNOC, particularly in the societal context of Abu Dhabi. He elaborated that the agreement will enhance cooperation between the two entities through the development of scientific methodologies in social and academic research, with the help of the exchange of experiences, resources, and knowledge. Additionally, the agreement will involve the exchange of reports on social monitoring, as well as joint efforts to propose and implement innovative social initiatives aimed at addressing observed social challenges and creating a positive social impact.

His Excellency added that the MoU will enable the two entities to conduct seminars and workshops on social innovation aimed at exchanging ideas and developing methodologies to achieve social priorities.

Al Dhaheri stressed: “The DCD is keen to establish partnerships with government agencies, semi-government agencies, and the private sector to serve its societal goals. ADNOC is one of the leading entities that we can cooperate with and benefit from in training, academic courses and the experiences of those holding accredited professional certificates. This enhances the mission of the community sector in Abu Dhabi towards achieving a positive impact on the level of community development.”

Yaser Saeed AlMazrouei, ADNOC Executive Director, People, Commercial & Corporate Support, said: “Our people are our most important asset. We have always been committed to enhancing the quality of life of our employees as we create sustainable value for the UAE and our communities. We are very pleased to collaborate with the Department of Community Development in support of this objective. These agreements build on our ‘Energy for Wellbeing’ strategy and will advance our efforts to foster work-life harmony amongst our employees and build a more cohesive society.”

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

