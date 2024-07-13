Abu Dhabi - The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi held a strategic meeting with key stakeholders to evaluate the progress and implementation of the Emirati Family Growth Program. The session underscored collaborative efforts towards fostering family development and stability.

The program, which is integral to the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy, was thoroughly reviewed under the leadership of His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the DCD. Dr. Al Khaili highlighted the program’s alignment with the visionary goals set by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The initiatives are designed to uplift the living standards of citizens, emphasizing the role of families as the core of a unified community.

Key figures such as His Excellency Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the DCD; His Excellency Abdulla Al Ameri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority; Her Excellency Sana Mohamed Suhail, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority; and His Excellency Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, participated in the meeting. These leaders, along with other partners, are pivotal in the partner-driven approach to enhance family services.

Dr. Al Khaili praised the program for enriching the government's initiatives that focus on human welfare and supporting Emirati families in their growth and stability journeys. The program also compliments the 'Medeem' initiative, which aids nationals in beginning their married lives on a positive note.

Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri emphasized the critical need for ongoing coordination among the entities involved, to ensure service delivery is both efficient and impactful. "This program marks a significant advance in our collective efforts to harmonize and elevate the quality of life across the community," he noted.

The readiness of the entities to roll out the initiatives was confirmed, with an overview of the application process set to commence. The meeting also covered the operational frameworks and service delivery mechanisms to guarantee effective program execution aligned with Abu Dhabi’s governmental directives.

The meeting also reviewed mechanisms for aligning the Emirati Family Growth initiatives with Medeem programs, enabling young people to embark on married life with the necessary skills and resources, thereby contributing to the formation of cohesive families and furthering comprehensive and sustainable development in Abu Dhabi.

Details of each initiative, including eligibility and application guidelines, will be released in the forthcoming period, with application windows opening in September.

The DCD oversees the Emirati Family Growth Program, implemented in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority. The program spans five years and includes key initiatives like the Facilitated Marriage Loan, Maternity Leave Support, Home Visit Service, Rental Assistance, and extensions of Housing Loan Repayment Periods, aimed at enriching family life in Abu Dhabi.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

Connect with DCD on social media:

@DCDAbuDhabi Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn| YouTube