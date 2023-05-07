Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Corniche Hospital, part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) – a subsidiary of the PureHealth Group – the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, has launched a new, exciting model of care in its outpatient obstetric clinics – Al Heba Clinics – to commemorate the International Day of the Midwife.

Part of the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Corniche Hospital first opened its doors in 1977 and its mission has since been to deliver exceptional healthcare in a family-centered and compassionate manner to the women and newborns in the community. With over 300,000 newborns delivered in the past 46 years, Corniche Hospital has carved a niche as a trusted provider of women’s and newborn healthcare services in the country.

Speaking about its unique position as a trusted partner in motherhood, Dr Paul Bosio, Chief Medical Officer and Acting CEO of the Corniche Hospital, said: “Corniche Hospital cherishes its unique responsibility in the community as the trusted provider of women’s and newborn healthcare. Midwives have always been at the centre of every woman’s birthing experience at Corniche Hospital. They work at the threshold of life to support and guide mothers through the most momentous of experiences, the bringing of a new life into the world. At Corniche Hospital, we have a long and proud history of midwives and obstetricians working closely together as one team to always provide the best support and medical expertise for women and their babies in labour.”

Speaking further about the new model of care, Dr Bosio added: “As we strive to meet the highest clinical and patient standards and expectations, we have renovated and rebranded the hospital’s obstetrics clinics with a new name, Al Heba, meaning ‘gift’ in Arabic. The Al Heba clinics offer extended operating hours into evenings, with full-time consultants dedicated to follow each patient throughout her pregnancy.”

A. Al Mansouri, mother of 5 and currently following up at Corniche Hospital on her 6th pregnancy, said: “The high level of care and attention to me and my newborns every time I delivered at Corniche Hospital has been exceptional. Each member of the team went above and beyond to ensure that we were comfortable and taken care of. What always touched me was the genuine warmth and empathy that radiated from the midwives who accompanied me. The compassion, care, and professionalism has been exceptional.”

The International Day of the Midwife is a symbolic date to celebrate the direct connection between the hospital and motherhood, as thousands of UAE residents born at Corniche Hospital have an emotional connection with its legacy.

