Dubai, United Arab Emirates – CoinMENA FZE (CoinMENA), a digital asset platform licensed and regulated as a broker-dealer by VARA, and botim, Astra Tech’s flagship fintech-first, AI-native platform, have signed a strategic partnership. The agreement will enable easier, compliant funding into CoinMENA accounts for millions of users in the region.

Through this agreement, botim will facilitate transactions for CoinMENA by introducing botim pay as a trusted funding method. This provides users with a seamless, secure, and compliant way to deposit funds into their CoinMENA accounts. The partnership highlights both companies’ commitment to simplifying access to the digital economy while keeping all asset activity within CoinMENA’s regulated platform. It is also expected to accelerate asset adoption across the MENA region, opening a new chapter in finance.

CoinMENA Co-Founders Talal Tabbaa and Dina Sam’an said in a joint statement:

“We are proud to announce this strategic partnership with botim. By actively bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy, we are not just adding a new funding method; we are making digital assets accessible to everyone in the region. This is the first step towards more expansive collaboration.”

Ahmed Mourad, Chief Operating Officer, botim said, “At botim, our priority is to simplify access to the most trusted financial solutions for our millions of users. Partnering with CoinMENA allows us to extend that trust into the digital asset space, ensuring our users can engage with the digital economy in a safe, seamless, and regulated way. This collaboration is about more than adding functionality, it’s about setting the standard for how digital assets can be adopted at scale in the region.”

This collaboration underscores a shared vision between CoinMENA and botim to make the digital economy accessible to all. The integration of secure, compliant digital asset services into a platform trusted by millions is a testament to both companies' commitment to pioneering convenient and trusted financial solutions for the future.

About CoinMENA FZE

CoinMENA FZE is licensed as a broker-dealer virtual asset service provider (VASP) by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). CoinMENA aims to empower both new and seasoned investors in the MENA region who seek access to crypto asset investment options, enabling them to participate in the emerging digital economy. At CoinMENA, investors can buy, sell, send, receive, and store digital assets securely, as well as deposit and withdraw in their local currency. Through competitive fees, high liquidity, and an educational approach, CoinMENA aims to be the simplest and most trusted platform for digital assets in the region. For more information, please visit www.coinmena.com

About botim

botim, part of Astra Tech's ecosystem, is the MENA region's leading fintech company headquartered in Abu Dhabi. botim is a fintech-first, AI-native platform offering inclusive, user-centric solutions for financial services. Built on the foundation of being the UAE’s first free VoIP provider, Botim has evolved into a multi-layered ecosystem serving over 150 million users across 155 countries.

Designed to meet the needs of MENA consumers, businesses, and communities, botim delivers integrated services through botim connect, botim money and botim finance. With innovation, accessibility, and regulatory credibility at its core, botim is building the next generation of everyday finance and connectivity easier, smarter, and more inclusive for everyone.

Disclaimer

This collaboration is subject to regulatory approval. Nothing herein constitutes financial advice or an offer to invest in, or a solicitation to buy virtual assets. Virtual Assets are subject to high risk, including potential loss of all invested value. They are volatile, may not always be transferable, and are not subject to any form of financial protection.