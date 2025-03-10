Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), in collaboration with the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, issued silver commemorative coins to mark the 100th anniversary of the poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais (1925-2025).

The issuance of the commemorative coin aligns with UNESCO’s celebration of centenary of Emirati poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais, who is widely regarded as one of the most prominent poetic voices in the UAE and the Gulf region. Al Owais' name is closely linked to the prestigious Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Award, which has honoured dozens of Arab writers and creators since its establishment in 1987, continuing to recognise excellence in literature to this day.

The obverse of the coin features a poetic verse from the late Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais’s poetry: “My homeland is my blood, flowing between my wings, as if it and soul are the same". The reverse side of the coin features a portrait of Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais, along with the inscriptions "Central Bank of the UAE" and "Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation" in both Arabic and English. It also includes the phrase “Centenary of Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais” in Arabic, along with the years 1925-2025 and the coin’s face value.

Each silver coin weighs 60 grams and has a nominal value of AED 100, with a total of 1,000 pieces to be issued. The coins will be handed over to the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation and will only be available for purchase at its headquarters.

H.E. Saif Humaid Aldhaheri, the CBUAE’s Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services, said: “We take pride in this collaboration, which reflects the Central Bank's keenness to honouring pioneers of thought and culture who have enriched creativity in the UAE and the Arab world. The issuance of commemorative coins for the centenary of the Emirati poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais serves as a tribute to his memory and a recognition of his significant contributions to advancing intellectual and scientific progress in culture, literature and poetry.”

H.E. Abdul Hamid Ahmed, Secretary General of the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, said: "UNESCO's designation of 2025 as the Year of Culture to commemorate the centenary of celebrated Emirati poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais came after the organisation made a thorough review of Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais’ rich profile of achievements, presented by the National Committee of the UAE for Education, Culture, and Science, during the 42nd session of UNESCO’s General Conference.

The Foundation's Secretary General expressed his profound thanks to the Central Bank of the UAE for its collaboration in issuing the commemorative coin, which will stand as both a historical and enduring symbol of the moral, material and intellectual legacy of an Emirati poet who made a significant mark in the world of creativity.