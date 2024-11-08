Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), in cooperation with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, issued commemorative silver coins to mark the 20th anniversary of the Council’s establishment. The issuance aims to highlight the achievements made by the Council since its establishment in 2003 at all levels.

The CBUAE issued 500 commemorative coins made of silver, each weighing 40 grams. The front side of the coin includes a picture of the Council building surrounded by the phrase "Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood" in Arabic and English, and the back side bears the nominal value of "20 dirhams" surrounded by the phrase "Central Bank of the UAE” in Arabic and English.

The issuance of the coin comes as a historic step aimed at commemorating the anniversary of the Council, and honoring the pioneers who contributed to its journey in serving the UAE community, as well as the Union’s family and its members who continue the journey of creativity and innovation to commend its achievements and improve the services it provides to mothers, children and youth in the UAE.

All coins were delivered to the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and will not be available for sale at the Central Bank’s headquarters and its branches.

On this occasion, His Excellency Saif Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at the CBUAE, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood by issuing commemorative coins to celebrate the anniversary of its establishment. The issuance reflects the efforts of the Central Bank and its interest in commemorating these occasions with the aim of highlighting the successes and achievements of institutions in the UAE in various sectors. We also commend the important role played by the Council and its continuous efforts to ensure the provision of a sustainable and healthy environment for future generations.”

Her Excellency Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, praised the efforts of the Central Bank of the UAE and its management, and its keenness to commemorate the achievements of various institutions by issuing commemorative coins.

H.E. said: “these coins will remind the generations of what the Council has provided and continues to provide and its achievements, and indicate the role it in organising matters related to motherhood and childhood issues, and raising the level of care, attention and follow-up of everything related to these two categories that constitute the basic incubator for successive generations of the nation’s children, and supporting them in all fields, especially educational, cultural, health, social, psychological, in addition to achieving the security and safety of the child and mother, and following up and evaluating development and progress plans to achieve the desired well-being”.