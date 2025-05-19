Abu Dhabi: Aligning with the aims of promoting generosity and solidarity as embodied by the Year of Community, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi), in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, has launched the Life Endowment Campaign to support chronic disease patients under the slogan, With you for Life.

The campaign aims to enhance the sustainability of healthcare services and cover treatment costs for the most vulnerable segments of society.

This initiative is part of the larger Healthcare Endowment launched by both entities in May 2024 with a value of AED1 billion. The goal is to enhance the sustainability of healthcare services, provide continuous and sustainable funding to aid chronic disease treatment for the most vulnerable segments of the society, and strengthen the healthcare system’s capacity to address future challenges.

The campaign aims to collect contributions for establishing an endowment whose investments will cover treatment expenses for chronic disease patients in need and providing essential medications and mental health support.

The campaign aims to invest the funds raised to maximize the endowment returns, which will be directed to healthcare programs that help improve the quality of life, and promote public health, contributing to the development of a healthy and sustainable society.

The initiative also focuses on spreading the values of endowment and reinforcing the concept of waqf as a tool for sustainability and community development, while highlighting the UAE’s leading role in championing charitable and humanitarian campaigns and driving social investments to serve those in need.

His Excellency Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, emphasised the essential role of endowments in community development, particularly in supporting vital sectors such as healthcare.

His Excellency Al Qassim said: “We believe that endowment is a key partner in the process of community development and supports all critical sectors, including healthcare. Awqaf Abu Dhabi will spare no effort in achieving the campaign’s objectives through the creation of endowments funded by contributions from donors.

“We will oversee the management of these contributions by investing them, preserving their value, and ensuring the sustainability of their resources to empower the growth of our initiatives and maximize their social impact.”

His Excellency added that the campaign represents new hope for chronic disease patients and plays a crucial role in providing quality healthcare for those unable to afford treatment costs, noting that the campaign is a true example of the Year of Community, announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

His Excellency Al Qassim said: “This initiative reflects Awqaf Abu Dhabi's commitment to advancing endowment work and ensuring excellence in the field to guarantee sustainability and the prosperity of our community. We will continue to develop more endowment initiatives that promote endowment culture, enhance social solidarity, and reinforce the values of kindness and giving within our society.”

His Excellency encouraged everyone to actively participate in this noble initiative to strengthen community solidarity and reflect the deeply rooted values of generosity and humanity in the Emirati society.

Her Excellency Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, affirmed that the “Life Endowment” campaign, launched under the “Healthcare Endowment” initiative to support patients with chronic diseases, reflects the UAE’s vision and the wise leadership’s commitment to empowering individuals and improving public health.

She noted that the campaign offers a sustainable model to provide care for those most in need, reinforcing the values of community partnership and social solidarity. “This initiative supports our ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life and ensure access to specialized, integrated, and effective healthcare that places patients at the heart of the system,” she said.

Dr. Al Ghaithi emphasized that the endowment provides a sustainable financing mechanism to alleviate the treatment burden on patients with chronic conditions and strengthen their ability to continue care. “It reflects our commitment to inclusive and sustainable health, and to engaging society in creating meaningful, long-term impact in the lives of patients and their families.”

She added that the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi will continue to oversee the health-related aspects of the endowment, ensuring that contributions are directed effectively to support specialized care and reach those who need it most.

The campaign announced it’s two fundraising arms: the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, which has been a leading humanitarian entity since its establishment in 1983, dedicated to helping the vulnerable and in need both locally and globally; and the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive social contributions, which channels contributions towards the various sectors to promote community development and build a cooperative, active and inclusive society.

His Excellency Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of Emirates Red Crescent Authority, emphasised the vital role of endowments in sustaining charitable work and supporting humanitarian initiatives across various sectors.

His Excellency Al Mazrouei said: “Reviving the tradition of endowments strengthens social responsibility, humanitarian values, and the deeply rooted culture of generosity within the UAE community.

“Emirates Crescent’s partnership with the Life Endowment campaign to support chronic disease patients stems from the organisation's strong belief in the necessity of sustainable community funding for the healthcare sector, particularly for complex and high-cost medical treatments that individuals cannot afford alone.”

His Excellency stated that collective community support can significantly ease the financial burden on underprivileged patients and offer them hope for treatment and recovery.

His Excellency Abdullah Hamid Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution– Ma’an, said: “Promoting social responsibility to drive community engagement remains our priority, as well as encouraging wide-spread solidarity and contribution in initiatives that create long-term positive impact.”

“Our partnership with the ‘Life Endowment’ campaign to support chronic disease patients reflects our firm belief in the need to unify collective effort to support this critical sector and enhance the quality of life in Abu Dhabi,” said Al Ameri.

“Through this partnership, we aim to foster the values of shared responsibility and community giving among community members to to contribute towards this health campaign. The health sector is one of the key areas that the Authority supports, by channeling community contributions to initiatives aimed at addressing social priorities in Abu Dhabi.”he added.

This campaign continues the efforts of Abu Dhabi to solidify its leadership in humanitarian work, based on organised teamwork, long-term planning, and the sustainability of benefits for recipients.

Endowments play a significant role in promoting sustainable development, expanding the scope of charitable and humanitarian work to benefit more vulnerable groups, and fostering a sustainable model of giving.

By involving the entire community in endowment-based charitable actions, it strengthens the values of solidarity and mutual support, ensuring the continued impact of good deeds.

Contribution Channels

Digital donation platform by Awqaf Abu Dhabi: https://contribute.adawqaf.gov.ae/healthcare

SMS to dedicated e& UAE numbers, as follows: SMS ‘Life’ to 3557 to donate AED 10, to 3556 to donate AED 50, to 3225 to donate AED 100 and to 3223 to donate AED 500

SMS to dedicated du numbers, as follows: SMS ‘Life’ to 3583 to donate AED 10, to 3585 to donate AED 50, to 3586 to donate AED 100 and to 3587 to donate AED 500

Bank transfers to the Campaign’s account (IBAN Number: AE930353417000004600004) at First Abu Dhabi Bank

Online platform of Ma’an:

https://fundraise.maan.gov.ae/ar/projects/with-you-for-life?pid=2c3199fe-58c3-ef11-b8e9-002248cbcd93

General Authority of Social Contribution– Ma’an and Emirates Red Crescent Authority contribution kiosks located in hospitals and public spaces across the UAE

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and develops the endowment sector by maximising social and financial impact across the community through developing investments and partnerships to meet values of sustainability.

In addition to managing all endowment related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of wealth of minors, interdicted and others, contributing to greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to advance the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars centered on the management and investment of endowments and minors’ funds. It also aims to reshape endowment practices at the Emirate level.

Follow Awqaf Abu Dhabu on Instagram (@adawqaf), Facebook (@adawqaf) and X (@adawqaf).