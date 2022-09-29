Abu Dhabi – In line with its continuous endeavors to provide the community easy access to our high quality medical services, Ambulatory Healthcare Services, a SEHA Healthcare Facility, has launched new mobile preventive and treatment services in Abu Dhabi.

The new mobile solution provides specialty consultations, chronic disease management, “Ifhas” comprehensive screening program, premarital, pre-university, and pre-employment screening, adult and child vaccinations, physiotherapy, body mass analysis, hearing testing, vision testing and a range of diagnostic services, such as ECG, ultrasound, heart stress test and comprehensive lab tests.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Ambulatory Healthcare Services, said “As life’s demands increase, some of us may neglect their health because they have no time to see the doctor, or in some cases the elderly are resistant to visiting the clinic, while others may want more privacy when seeking their care. That is why we are launching our new mobile offering today. Through this new clinic we can provide our patients with access to a wide range of preventive and curative specialized services for our patients at their homes and with the same high levels of quality and safety that we follow in our centers. Through tapping into the specialists at our multi-specialty centers spread across Abu Dhabi, we are also able to send the specialized doctors to our patients based on their medical needs.”

Patients will be able to request specialized doctors from a wide range of specialties, including family medicine, pediatric, internal medicine, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology, dermatology and more.

The new mobile clinic provides its services 7 days a week from 8 AM to 10 PM. The clinic accepts insurance from more than 30 companies and provides competitive prices for self-pay patients who are not covered. Any patients wishing to book the clinic, can call the dedicated number 027113737.

