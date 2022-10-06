Abu Dhabi – Ambulatory Healthcare Services, a SEHA Healthcare Facility, announced the reopening of Al Maqam Healthcare Center in Al Ain following its closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center will reopen with a wide range of services including general medicine, family medicine, chronic disease clinic, women’s health, well child, prenatal, screening, vaccination, premarital and pre-employment screening. In addition, the center will provide specialty services including dermatology, obstetrics & gynecology, pediatrics, general dentistry, and nutrition, supported by x-ray, ultrasound, lab, and pharmacy services.

Commenting on the opening, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Acting Chief Executive Officer at AHS, said “We are very pleased to announce the reopening of Al Maqam Healthcare Center in Al Ain with a wide range of services to fulfill the needs of the Al Maqam community and surrounding communities like Asharej and Al Bateen and Al Markhaniyyah and ease their access to our medical services. We will work in the coming months to expand the specialty services available at the center.

Dr. Aysha Al Mansoori, Al Maqam Healthcare Center Manager, added “I invite our community to visit the healthcare center and register with a family physician, not only for treatment when they feel unwell, but more importantly for routine and preventive checkups and to establish a long-term relationship with their family physician. The family physician is responsible for ensuring the health of their patients and ensuring that they undergo their preventive screening on time. Patients usually face difficulty in determining which specialty they need to see for a particular issue. This is where the family physician comes in as he/she will evaluate the patient’s condition and determine if they require transfer to other specialties and then follow-up their care with those specialties.

The center opens from Monday to Friday from 7:00 am to 10:30 pm. Patients can book an appointment through the SEHA call center 80050 or whatsapp 024102200 or the SEHA app.

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae