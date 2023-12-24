Three defendants were found guilty by the Al Ain Traffic Misdemeanor Court of reckless driving in a way compromising the lives of other road users, showboating on a public road in a dangerous manner, causing damage to public property, and breaking traffic laws by driving their cars loudly and without number plates.

The court ruled to fine each of the defendants 50,000 dirhams on charges of non-compliance with traffic rules, reckless driving, showing off on a public road, and intentional damage, and obliging them to perform community service on charges of driving their vehicles noisily and driving their cars without number plates affixed, with their licenses suspended for three months, and the vehicles confiscated.

The incident's details came to light when video clips of the drivers displaying their vehicles on the public road and driving irresponsibly went viral on social media. This led to damage to the public road and put the lives of those in the area in danger. As a result, the appropriate authorities intervened to arrest the drivers in compliance with the established legal protocols. They were referred to the Public Prosecution, who carried out its own investigation into the incident and then directed that the defendants be brought before the appropriate court. Once all the evidence was established, the court found the defendants guilty of the charges that had been brought against them.