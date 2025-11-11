Ajman, UAE : To enhance academic research and expand international student exchange, Ajman University (AU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Baku State University (BSU) during an official visit led by Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University.

During the meeting, Dr. Seghir emphasized the MOU as an opportunity to develop and promote knowledge exchange and innovation. Dr. Seghir highlighted the shared values between the two institutions, most notably a multidisciplinary approach to societal impact.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, stated: “Partnerships such as this reflect Ajman University’s strategic commitment to expanding global academic collaboration and advancing impactful research. Our alliance with Baku State University brings together two institutions that share a vision of using knowledge as a force for innovation, inclusion, and societal progress.

By combining our academic strengths, we aim to create new pathways for discovery, mobility, and shared growth—strengthening not only our institutions, but also the broader educational and innovation landscape across the Middle East and the Southern Caucasus.”

For his part, Dr. Elchin Babayev, Rector of Baku State University, welcomed the AU delegation and praised the university’s distinguished academic reputation and strong regional presence. He also highlighted BSU’s leadership in Arabic language education in Azerbaijan, as well as its expanding research capabilities supported by newly established scientific centers and advanced laboratories.

The two sides discussed opportunities for joint research initiatives and the formation of a working group to develop dual academic programs, as well as student and faculty exchange initiatives to promote cross-cultural academic mobility.

The visit concluded with the formal signing of the MoU, paving the way for new academic, research, and cultural collaborations between the two institutions, while further strengthening ties between the UAE and Azerbaijan.

About Ajman University

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) is a non-profit institution committed to delivering world-class education and empowering future leaders. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, global engagement, and societal impact, AU continues to shape a diverse and inclusive learning environment that nurtures innovation and integrity.

Ajman University earned full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) in 2024, becoming the first private and non-profit university in the UAE and the Arab world to achieve this prestigious distinction. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, AU ranks #440 globally, #12 in the Arab Region, and #6 in the UAE, with a global ranking of #241 for Employer Reputation and #3 in the UAE. AU also holds the #1 position in the UAE and #4 globally for the percentage of international students.

With a growing network of over 45,000 alumni across the world, AU continues to prepare graduates who are career-ready, globally aware, and committed to shaping a better future for their communities and beyond. For more information, please visit www.ajman.ac.ae