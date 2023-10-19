A digital solution aimed at advancing the emirate’s objectives of elevating governmental work efficiency and bolstering the sustainability of financial resources.

Recognising the department’s collaborators from governmental entities and national financial institutions.

Ajman: HE Marwan Ahmad Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, launched the cloud-based version of the emirate’s government resource planning and management system, making Ajman the first emirate in the UAE to fully embrace a cloud-based system for its government entities. This innovative step aims to boost productivity, improve resource planning and management, and align with the latest technological developments locally and internationally.

The launch occurred during the Department of Finance’s (DOF) showcase as part of Ajman Government’s participation at GITEX Global 2023 taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Marwan Ahmad Al Ali emphasised the significance of launching this cutting-edge system, highlighting Ajman DOF’s dedication to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of government financial operations. The objective is to deliver advanced, smart services, ensuring an unparalleled experience for government staff and the public. This move resonates perfectly with DOF’s strategic mission of establishing a pioneering government entity that significantly enhances the financial competitiveness of Ajman.

He commended the Department of Finance for its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation, enhancing the synergy of government services throughout the emirate. Additionally, he emphasised that deploying these smart services bears witness to the progressive vision of the emirate’s leadership to evolve Ajman into a smart emirate deeply rooted in green economic principles and sustainability.

Abdul Ghaffar Al Khaja, Director of the Government Accounts Department, explained that embracing cloud applications will drive a unified integration spanning the government’s supply chain, finance, and resources. This unification conforms to international best practices, presenting users with a clearer, more adaptable approach to data management, resulting in optimised transactional processes and enhanced data security that leverages advanced technologies provided by the cloud service provider.

Furthermore, His Excellency Marwan Al Ali extended his appreciation to the department’s strategic partners from governmental entities and national financial institutions. He expressed deep gratitude for their unparalleled backing in the department’s journey towards innovation and growth and their role in introducing unique and pioneering services to all involved parties. He also highlighted that the joint endeavours and synergy with these partners, in tandem with the department, have been instrumental in achieving these notable milestones.