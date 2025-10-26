Ajman, UAE: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) launched a promotional roadshow across several Eastern European countries today, as part of its ongoing efforts to position Ajman as a leading global tourist destination. Under the leadership of H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD, the tour will be conducted from October 26 to 31, 2025.

The roadshow will have three key stops - Warsaw, Poland; Budapest, Hungary; and Prague, Czech Republic. During the tour, the delegation will meet with leading tourism stakeholders, travel agencies, and other prominent entities in European markets to explore collaboration opportunities, expand international partnerships and showcase Ajman’s unique tourism and investment offerings.

H.E. Alhashmi emphasised that the initiative is part of the Department’s strategy to strengthen its presence in high-potential markets. His Excellency added: “This tour marks a pivotal milestone in our journey to broaden our network of international partners and open new avenues of collaboration with emerging European markets. Guided by a clear vision, we are committed to positioning Ajman as a leading tourism destination, offering a harmonious blend of authentic Emirati heritage and modern sophistication, delivering distinctive experiences that resonate with today’s travelers.”

H.E. Alhashmi further stated: “We are working to strengthen Ajman's presence on the regional and global tourism map through targeted initiatives that diversify our source markets and elevate the emirate’s appeal as a hub for premium hospitality and tourism investment. We are confident this tour will be a meaningful step towards forging strategic partnerships that support our goals for sustainable tourism development and reinforce the emirate’s role within the national tourism landscape”.

Eastern European tourists are showing great interest in various destinations across the UAE, due to their rich cultural and entertainment offerings. The roadshow will help raise awareness about Ajman as a unique destination that combines Emirati heritage with contemporary appeal, attracting new visitors and supporting the sustainable growth of both the tourism sector and the national economy.

Furthermore, the roadshow coincides with an increased influx of tourists from Eastern Europe to Ajman, reflected in higher hotel occupancy rates and increased demand for rooms, along with a noticeable rise in overnight stays compared to 2023 and 2024.

The initiative is also designed to explore new partnership opportunities with leading tourism companies in Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic. Moreover, it aims to promote exchange of tourism marketing and promotion expertise, aligning with ADTD’s vision to support sustainable tourism development and enhance the sector’s contribution to economic growth.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com