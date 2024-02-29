Ajman: Ajman Department of Finance, in partnership with Oracle, conducted the ‘Smart Innovation Using Design Thinking’ workshop, reflecting its continuous commitment to nurturing innovation and new ideas among its employees. This workshop came as part of the ‘UAE Innovates 2024,’ featuring activities throughout February.

The main goal of the workshop was to encourage dialogue among the Department’s employees, fostering the creation of innovative ideas to improve operational efficiency. With an emphasis on utilising Oracle cloud applications, the workshop set out to automate financial procedures and synchronise budget planning with the Ajman government’s vision for excellence and innovation in the digital sphere.

His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Ajman Department of Finance, underscored the importance of the workshop in reinforcing the strategic alliance between the Department and Oracle, a partnership designed to enhance innovation and efficiency in financial resource management, which will, in turn, benefit the emirate. Al Ali stressed the Department’s dedication to cultivating a culture of creativity and innovation as essential workplace elements.

The workshop aligns with the Department’s strategy to develop human capital by providing employees with the essential skills and tools needed to effectively address challenges and create innovative solutions. This methodology is intended to improve the efficiency of the work system, contribute to the emirate’s prosperity, and support its ongoing comprehensive development.

Simon Al Khaled, Executive Director of the Government Sector at Oracle, expressed pride in the longstanding partnership with the Ajman Department of Finance, spanning over 15 years, and affirmed Oracle’s dedication t to further fortifying this collaboration for years to come.

The workshop explored design thinking principles and their importance in generating ideas and solving problems. It included discussions on budget management systems, financial accounting, and reporting, focusing on anticipating future needs and creating a roadmap to address them in line with the emirate’s departmental goals and aspirations.