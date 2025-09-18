Ajman Chamber's Board of Directors emphasized the need to intensify efforts to enhance participation in the national "Zero Government Bureaucracy" program and to provide proactive services and initiatives that contribute to growing the volume of local product exports and attracting foreign direct investment.

This statement was announced during the third Ajman Chamber Board of Directors meeting for 2025, chaired by H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber. The meeting was also attended by H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of Ajman Chamber, members of the Board of Directors, and H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Chamber, at the Thara Centre for Entrepreneurship.

At the outset of the meeting, the Board extended its highest congratulations and blessings to H.H Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on the 44th anniversary of his assumption of powers.

H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji, directed Ajman Chamber to benefit from the book "Life Has Taught Me" by H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, particularly the chapter on "Economic Freedom." The book is to be a permanent reference for Ajman Chamber's policies, initiatives, and projects. He also stressed the importance of drawing from His Highness’s leadership and humanitarian journey to enhance the business environment and support economic development initiatives.

The Chairman of the Board affirmed that Ajman Chamber is committed to modernizing its services and launching quality initiatives to boost Ajman's competitiveness, attract investments, and explore new markets for Ajman's products. This will contribute to expanding trade and strengthening the emirate's position on the global economic map, especially given the continuous increase in the value of certificates of origin issued by Ajman Chamber. In the first half of the current year, these certificates saw a growth of over 40% compared to the same period in 2024. The value of certificates of origin issued in Ajman over the last three years has exceeded AED 21.6 billion.

The meeting addressed the latest developments of the "Export in One Step" initiative, which is being implemented by Ajman Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the Ministry of Foreign Trade. The initiative involves integrated partnerships between federal and local entities and integration with unified digital platforms. The discussion highlighted the importance of the initiative in simplifying and facilitating export procedures, as well as saving time and effort. Members were also briefed on opportunities to develop the initiative and increase the number of participating entities to expand the beneficiary base and enhance integration between government entities and the private sector.

Attendees were also updated on the report of the business group meetings affiliated with Ajman Chamber across various economic sectors. These meetings aim to enhance communication and integration among Ajman Chamber members, strengthen cooperation with relevant government entities, monitor challenges, and propose practical solutions. The groups also serve as a sustainable platform to support and develop investments, promote business growth continuity, and act as a strategic tool and effective partner with the government in shaping economic policies aimed at achieving the goals and vision of Ajman 2030.

Additionally, attendees discussed Ajman Chamber's efforts in the field of franchising and its cooperation with Ajman's sub-committee of the UAE Franchise Association. This ensures unified efforts to support entrepreneurs and provide a stimulating business environment to foster project growth and expand commercial franchise opportunities.

The meeting concluded with a review of Ajman Chamber's financial report since the beginning of the year. Attendees were also briefed on the strategic performance report and the progress of strategic projects. The Board members commended the positive results and the strategic progress and excellence achieved in the projects and services.