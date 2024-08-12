Maryam Al Nuaimi, Chairperson of the Ajman Chamber Youth Council, said, "On International Youth Day, we express our pride and appreciation for the support of our wise government and the empowerment of youth to achieve great accomplishments at all levels. We also renew our commitment and contribution to the comprehensive development process." She stressed that the Ajman Chamber Youth Council continues to implement programs and events based on innovation, technology, and artificial intelligence to contribute to achieving the directions and goals of Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and the vision of the emirate and the country. She added that the ACCI will always seek to contribute to achieving the goals of the National Youth Agenda.

Manea Almandoos, Vice Chairman of the Ajman Chamber Youth Council, emphasized that the International Youth Day is an occasion to celebrate the role of youth in building their society. He added, "Youth are the future of the nation and its pillar in the path towards development and prosperity. We will strive to activate the role of the Ajman Chamber Youth Council by implementing an action plan that reflects our national identity and culture and supports youth participation in a positive and innovative way."