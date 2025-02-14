Ajman Chamber has organized an introductory workshop titled “Chambers of Commerce” to enhance awareness of the history and evolution of chambers of commerce, their roles and responsibilities, and the key milestones that have shaped their development over time.

Presented by Mr. Atiq Juma Faraj Nasib, former Senior Executive Vice President of the Commercial Services Sector at Dubai Chamber, the workshop brought together key officials from Ajman Chamber in Ajman Saray hotel. Attendees included Abdullah Omar Al Marzouqi, Director of the Office of the Chairman of the Board of Directors; Sheikh Hamad bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, Director of the Member Affairs Department; Khaled Al Shamsi, Director of the Economic Studies Department; Fatima Al Awadhi, Director of the IT Department; and Hindi Obaid Al Matrooshi, Director of the Legal Affairs Department, along with other Ajman Chamber employees.

Atiq provided an overview of “The History and Development of Chambers of Commerce”. The workshop covered several key themes, beginning with “Chambers’ Tasks and Objectives,” which highlighted their role in representing and supporting the business sector before government entities, providing economic insights, and promoting cities' economic status to drive economic growth and attract foreign investment. The discussion also emphasized how chambers contribute to improving the business environment. The session on “Competences of Chambers of Commerce” shed light on their involvement in organizing exhibitions and economic events, offering legal and financial consultations, facilitating import and export activities for members, and registering companies and economic activities. Furthermore, “The Role of Chambers of Commerce in Supporting Business” explored how chambers provide a platform for business networking, foster international relations to enhance trade and investment, facilitate the exchange of expertise across sectors, and raise awareness of the latest economic developments.

Another key theme, “Creating an Attractive Business Environment and Improving the Business Climate,” focused on strengthening partnerships with government entities to enhance legislation, providing innovative financing solutions for projects, and developing infrastructure to support the business sector. The discussion on “Events and Activities of Chambers of Commerce” highlighted their role in organizing conferences, economic forums, training programs, trade missions, and international exhibitions. The workshop also examined “Chambers of Commerce Services”, emphasizing their role in issuing certificates of origin and export documents, conducting market studies and analyses, and facilitating commercial dispute resolution.

Mr. Atiq further provided an overview of the Dubai Chamber, highlighting its achievements, awards, services, activities, and role in enhancing the business environment. He also shared personal insights and practical experiences, stressing that an employee's primary role is to ensure customer satisfaction while outlining the essential qualities of a successful leader.

Concluding the workshop, Al Marzouqi honored Mr. Atiq in recognition of his contributions.