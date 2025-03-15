H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber, commended the efforts of the Government of Ajman in enhancing cohesion and institutional integration among government agencies within the emirate under the umbrella of the "Solidarity Charter". These efforts aim to bolster joint work, improve government performance, and enhance the quality of services provided to the community and business owners, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and under the direct supervision of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Al Muwaiji emphasized that the Ajman Chamber is committed to implementing the objectives of the Solidarity Charter in alignment with Ajman Vision 2030. This commitment involves working in an integrated manner with government agencies to eliminate bureaucracy, simplify procedures, expedite decision-making processes, and support integration across government entities.

He highlighted the exceptional historical achievements of the national economy. The country's foreign trade reached 3 trillion dirhams for the first time by the end of 2024, reflecting an annual growth rate of 14.6%. This success is attributed to flexible economic policies, economic diversification, and comprehensive partnership agreements. Al Muwaiji affirmed Ajman's dedication to enhancing its role and contribution to boosting the volume of foreign trade.

This statement was made during his chairmanship of the first meeting of the Ajman Chamber Board of Directors for 2025. The meeting focused on the latest developments in Ajman Chamber's projects and initiatives, as well as ways to foster an attractive business environment that enables private sector enterprises to thrive and innovate. The meeting also emphasized Ajman Chamber's role in facilitating business and economic activities and attracting investments.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Second Vice Chairman of Ajman Chamber, members of the Board of Directors, and H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Chamber, at the Thara Centre for Entrepreneurship.

At the onset of the meeting, Al Muwaiji extended his congratulations to the UAE's wise leadership, citizens, and residents on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The agenda included a review of the outcomes of the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition (AETEX) 2025, highlighting the international diversity witnessed by AETEX and its role in providing a platform to enhance academic cooperation among participating universities. The Board of Directors underscored the importance of leveraging AETEX's outcomes, strengthening academic partnerships, and attracting leading educational institutions to advance the education sector in the emirate and promote Ajman's appeal as a distinguished educational destination.

The Board also reviewed a report on the challenges facing the private sector and Ajman Chamber's collaborative efforts with its partners to overcome them.

Al Muwaiji stressed that the Ajman Chamber places great importance on developing the industrial sector in the emirate, as it is one of the most prominent pillars of Ajman's economy and a key driver for increasing the emirate's export volume. Notably, Ajman is home to 1,549 industrial facilities, according to Ajman Chamber's membership records for 2024. He pointed out that the Ajman Chamber is working toward supporting the industry by promoting investment opportunities, addressing challenges through policy and legislative development in collaboration with relevant authorities, and fostering industrial innovation and technology to enhance production efficiency and bolster Ajman's competitiveness as a distinguished industrial hub.

The meeting also included a review of Ajman Chamber’s financial position, the results of its strategic performance, its annual report, and the roadmap of projects and initiatives designed to achieve Ajman Chamber’s vision and objectives in alignment with Ajman Vision 2030.