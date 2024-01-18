The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) received a delegation from the Saudi German Hospital in Ajman, with a view to enhancing joint cooperation and discussing ways to implement awareness and health programs and initiatives to improve the quality of life, and opportunities to offer health service packages to serve business owners and private sector establishments.

The delegation was received by Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector at the ACCI, and the Saudi German Hospital delegation was headed by Dr. Rami Sabri Abu Al Khair, Acting Executive Director.On the part of the ACCI, the meeting was attended by Jamila Kajoor, Director of the Member Relations and Support, Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, Head of Partnerships and External Relations Department, Sultan Al Matrooshi, Head of Members’ Quality of Life Department, and from the hospital’s side, Tariq Salah, Director of Public Relations, and Nesma Magdy, responsible for the Marketing Department.

Al Janahi welcomed the delegation and praised the exceptional capabilities of the health and educational sectors in Ajman. He explained that Ajman, with direct follow-up and support from the wise leadership, enjoys a group of medical institutions with an international reputation, with the presence of an elite group of leading universities specialized in the fields of medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy, nursing and other medical specialties.

He pointed out that the great development of the health sector in Ajman and its inclusion of high-level medical personnel has made it at the forefront of emirates attracting medical tourism and a competitive investment destination attractive to medical and educational facilities

The meeting discussed opportunities for joint cooperation and coordination to launch a group of awareness and health activities and initiatives directed at members of the Ajman Chamber, private sector establishments, and members of society as a whole, and opportunities to offer health packages with added value to private sector establishments.

Dr. Rami Sabry gave an overview of the future expansion plans of the Saudi German Health Group in Ajman, and a group of community programs and initiatives implemented by the Saudi German Hospital in Ajman were also reviewed.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Mohamed Ali Al Janahi presented the Ajman Chamber shield to Dr. Rami Sabry, and stressed the necessity of coordination between the Ajman chamber and the hospital to sign a joint memorandum of understanding that supports continued cooperation and achieving the goals of both parties in a way that serves society.