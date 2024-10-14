14 October 2024 – Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the regulator of Abu Dhabi's real estate sector, signed a Memorandum of Understanding today with five training institutions to enhance the skills and expertise of real estate professionals in the Emirate. The partnership reinforces ADREC's strategic objective to elevate service quality, strengthen professional standards, and contribute to the sustainable development of the real estate market.

The MoU was signed with Think Prop Real Estate Institute, HDTC Training and Consultancy Centre, Royal Master Institute for Administrative Consultancy and Training, Masar Institute, and Coldwell Banker Academy, represented by Cebad Real Estate LLC.

The cooperation enables ADREC to foster a highly qualified and certified workforce that can meet the increasing demands and evolving needs of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector. Following the signing, the training programmes will commence immediately, and individuals can begin enrolling for the courses. It is now mandatory for real estate professionals operating in Abu Dhabi to complete the training courses in order to obtain their real estate licence. Registration for these training programmes can be completed either online via the respective institutions' websites or by visiting the institutes in person.

"This agreement represents a vital step towards strengthening the capabilities of real estate professionals and reflects our strategic vision of improving service quality and professional standards. By partnering with these leading training institutions, we are creating a knowledgeable and skilled workforce to help Abu Dhabi establish itself as a world class real estate hub,” Khaled Alsayed Alremethi, Head of the Real Estate licensing and classification team at ADREC.

"This MoU also supports ADREC's broader strategy of promoting cooperation between the public and private sectors. Our goal is to contribute further to the sustainable development of Abu Dhabi’s real estate market while attracting further investment, both locally and internationally,” he added.

The agreement outlines a framework of cooperation, under which ADREC and these institutions will give a comprehensive training programme that is tailored to the specific needs of the real estate sector.. Furthermore, the initiative also aims to motivate UAE nationals to pursue careers in real estate by providing specialised training, thereby offering them greater opportunities for career growth.

About The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC)

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) officially launched the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) in November 2023 to accelerate growth across the real estate ecosystem in the emirate. ADREC unifies and strengthens the real estate sector in Abu Dhabi through a comprehensive regulatory framework to further enhance the efficiency of real estate and strengthen oversight, as well as increase transparency and support for residents, investors, real estate companies and professionals. ADREC’s strategy is centred around four key pillars: Real Estate Strategy, Real Estate Promotion, Real Estate Regulation, and Real Estate Transactions Management.

