Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) is participating in the 2024 Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) in partnership with M42, taking place from November 26th to 28th at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). ADQCC will be featured under the Central Testing Lab, showcasing its pivotal role in ensuring food safety and quality standards in the region.

As part of its participation, ADQCC will highlight the importance of the Central Testing Lab , which conducts thorough testing on food, water, soil, and herbs. These tests are essential to ensuring that products meet the highest standards, safeguarding consumer health and supporting public trust. The council collaborates closely with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADFSA) to carry out testing, issue reports, and certify products for consumer safety.

His Excellency Engineer Abdulla Alyazeedi, Acting Secretary General, said: “Our participation in ADIFE 2024 underscores our dedication to promoting food safety, consumer trust, and public health. We look forward to introducing a new initiative that will empower consumers to make more informed, better choices. This initiative complements the UAE’s broader goals to encourage improved well-being and support public health objectives.”

The initiative will be part of collaborative efforts between the council, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DOH), the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC), designed to further enhance consumer awareness and support better decision-making in food choices. This new initiative will serve as an important addition to ADQCC's services, aimed at providing consumers with clearer information to help guide their choices in the food sector.

His Excellency Engineer Abdulla Al Muaini, Executive Director of the Central Testing Lab at ADQCC, emphasized the role of ADQCC’s work in driving industry progress: “Our participation in ADIFE represents an important opportunity to engage with key stakeholders and continue our mission to ensure the safety and quality of food products in the UAE. We are committed to supporting manufacturers and consumers alike in fostering a positive food environment.”

This commitment aligns with ADQCC’s broader vision of shaping Abu Dhabi’s quality infrastructure. Its mission is to lead, facilitate, and develop a globally recognized quality framework that promotes a culture of excellence. Through these efforts, ADQCC seeks to enhance industrial development, improve competitiveness, and ensure consumer safety across all sectors, further positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in quality.