Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) aimed at fostering collaboration in research, knowledge exchange, and the implementation of joint, evidence-based initiatives that benefit public health and environmental sustainability.

The 5-year agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADPHC, and His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Mandous, Director General of NCM, during a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi. This partnership reflects the shared commitment of both entities to leverage their expertise for the betterment of society.

Under the terms of the MoU, ADPHC and NCM will collaborate on a range of activities, including conducting joint research studies, sharing scientific and technical expertise, organising workshops and conferences, and developing professional training programmes. These efforts aim to address pressing challenges at the intersection of public health and environmental factors, such as climate change, air quality, and weather-related health risks.

As part of the partnership, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) will provide detailed environmental data, such as hourly temperature and relative humidity, to the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC). This data will be used to build a valuable knowledge base that will enable the development of public health initiatives and strengthen evidence-based interventions, including public awareness campaigns on heat safety, tailored guidelines for community, and policies aimed at reducing health risks during extreme weather events.

Furthermore, this data will contribute to more accurate studies on the impact of weather conditions on population health, particularly concerning respiratory diseases, heat-related conditions, and the spread of Heat-related illnesses. Commenting on the signing, His Excellency Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) said: “At Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, we recognise the critical link between environmental and public health outcomes. This partnership with the National Centre of Meteorology represents a significant step forward in our mission to safeguard the health and well-being of Abu Dhabi’s population. By combining our resources and expertise, we can develop innovative solutions to address the complex challenges posed by environmental changes, while also advancing scientific knowledge and community awareness. Together, we are building a healthier, more resilient future for the emirate.”

H.E. Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Mandous, Director General of the National Center of Meteorology and President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), commented: “As climate change increasingly affects public health, this partnership with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center is a vital step forward for the nation. We aim to use advanced weather data to support preparedness for risks like extreme weather, air quality, and sandstorms. This partnership reflects a shared vision to build a science-based ecosystem that protects communities, supports sustainable development, and ensures a healthier future for the next generations.”

Through this partnership, ADPHC and NCM are aligning their joint objectives with Abu Dhabi’s broader vision of fostering interdisciplinary cooperation to achieve sustainable development goals and improve the quality of life for its residents.

About Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre - ADPHC

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), established in 2019 under the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, is the emirate’s dedicated authority for public and preventive health. As the first of its kind in the region, ADPHC leads efforts to protect and promote community well-being through evidence-based programs targeting communicable and non-communicable diseases, occupational and environmental health, and emergency preparedness. Driven by innovation, research, and strategic partnerships, ADPHC is committed to fostering a healthier, safer society in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for sustainable and proactive healthcare.