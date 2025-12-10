The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is participating in the 12th Legal Book Fair 2025, organized by the Judicial Training Institute of the Ministry of Justice from 9 to 11 December. The participation comes as part of ADJD’s continued efforts to promote legal knowledge and strengthen communication with judicial and legal entities across the UAE.

ADJD’s presence at this prominent legal event underscores its role in supporting legal publishing, enriching channels of knowledge exchange, and fostering a pioneering judicial environment aligned with the UAE’s vision for an advanced justice sector that delivers innovative and efficient services.

The ADJD pavilion witnessed significant turnout from specialists, researchers, and legal professionals. A wide collection of legal publications was showcased, including specialized studies, and research papers covering diverse topics that reflect ongoing developments within the judicial sector.

The pavilion also featured an introductory presentation on ADJD’s electronic Central Library system—an integrated digital knowledge platform offering fast and seamless access to thousands of legal books, through advanced search tools, and interactive user interface.