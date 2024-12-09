The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) orgiansed a learning trip for 40 students from the College of Law at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to enhance their theoretical knowledge, connect it to practical applications, improve their skills and motivate them to succeed in their future careers by sharing knowledge about judicial systems, legislative systems, laws, operations, and court procedures.

This trip is a part of efforts to improve the educational institution outcomes, strengthen its global competitiveness, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to enhance collaboration with educational institutions to cultivate skills and foster creativity, leadership, and innovation.

During the trip, students had the opportunity to observe a civil marriage contract session in the Civil Family Court, understanding the legal processes in resolving personal status issues for foreigners.

Moreover, students were introduced to the judicial systems, different courts, jurisdictions, and were informed about judicial services utilizing artificial intelligence and digital technologies in Abu Dhabi courts, including remote litigation systems that improve access to justice through intelligent and innovative methods.

Students also visited the Central Library, which offers a wide range of publications, books, references, and encyclopaedias related to the legislative, legal, and judicial fields, making it equipped to provide quality services to judicial practitioners, judicial trainees, legal researchers, and lawyers.