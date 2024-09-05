ASTANA, Kazakhstan – Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) participated in a roundtable meeting of the Arab Coordination Group (ACG) in Astana. Held at the invitation of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the meeting marked the first-ever formal engagement between the ACG and Kazakhstan.

Key members of ACG include Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Saudi Development Fund, Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, OPEC Fund for International Development, and Qatar Fund for Development.

The members emphasized the critical role of ACG in supporting Kazakhstan’s social and economic reforms by encouraging an increase in financing for projects that align with the nation’s development goals. During the session, the Government of Kazakhstan presented key projects that are part of the National Infrastructure Plan until 2030, including major initiatives in the modernization and technological development of the water resources management sector. Also discussed was the possibility of ACG providing US$7 billion in financing to support basic infrastructure and social projects in Kazakhstan.

The ACG delegations expressed their appreciation for Kazakhstan’s efforts in socio-economic and infrastructural development and conveyed their willingness, in principle, to consider participating in the financing of these priority projects. The parties acknowledged the importance of implementing these projects to advance Kazakhstan’s industrial modernization and overall infrastructural growth. These initiatives will boost the country’s economy and create jobs.

Speaking at the meeting, H.E. Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, the Director General of ADFD, highlighted strong relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan, saying that collaboration is at the heart of ADFD’s mission, as it aligns its priorities with those of its partners to ensure lasting benefits and positive change. “Our shared commitment to development, sustainability, and the well-being of our people forms the foundation of our stronger, more resilient partnerships within the ACG framework,” he added.

It was agreed at the meeting that the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan would serve as the point for coordinating with ACG, ensuring the smooth implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting.

About Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is a leading national entity for economic development aid owned by the Abu Dhabi government. Established in 1971, it aims to help emerging countries by providing concessionary loans to finance sustainable development projects as well as administer long-term investments and direct contributions. In addition to managing development grants offered by the Abu Dhabi government, ADFD has adopted a policy of supporting the national economy and financing UAE private-sector investments. Since its inception, ADFD has marked developmental milestones in 103 developing countries. Spanning the last 50 years, ADFD’s development projects and investments, valued at AED150 billion, have helped the international community achieve sustainable economic growth, as well as drive the implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

