Dubia, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today with 7X to offer 7X’s 'Wayn' service, the UAE’s Digital P.O. Box, to licensed businesses in Abu Dhabi. This initiative aims to support the local business sector and economy, drive digital transformation, and ensure secure postal services for individuals and businesses. Once verified and added to the platform's whitelist, companies licensed by ADDED will be able to securely and reliably communicate with their customers, enhancing trust in their digital services.

The Wayn platform enables individuals and companies to obtain a permanent UAE digital address linked to their physical addresses, verified through their national ID or through the National Economic Register (NER). The platform ensures the receipt of shipments sent by individuals, companies, and government entities, as well as the receipt of letters, documents, and e-bills from official and authorized senders to thwart cybersecurity threats such as phishing, spam, and fraud. Users of the platform will be able to decide to receive any shipment at a physical address of their choice — whether at one of Emirates Post's nationwide branches, authorized pick-up and drop-off points, at home, or at the office if users have subscribed to the MyHome Package service.

This cooperation will add significant value for companies registered on the ‘Wayn’ platform by boosting operational efficiency in managing documents, invoices, and parcels, cutting delivery times by up to 70%, and reducing costs by up to 65%. Additionally, digital business P.O. Boxes enhance a company's professional image while ensuring maximum privacy through best-in-class security practices to protect sensitive documents from electronic fraud and cyber threats.

His Excellency Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Business Centre alongside His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, signed the agreement at the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) booth during GITEX Global 2024.

H.E. Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, said: “We are forging ahead with our efforts to further develop the business ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and cement its position as preferred destination for talents, businesses, and investments by providing best environment to set up and do business. Our initiatives to accelerate digital transformation are paying off, and this cooperation with 7X will support companies operating in the Emirate to improve operational efficiencies and reduce costs while providing higher levels of cybersecurity. We remain committed to providing more innovative solutions to business sector to continue its positive role in the socio-economic development”.

H.E. Abdullah Mohammed Alashram added: “We are delighted to sign this MoU with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. This agreement underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that drive business efficiency and foster a cutting-edge digital environment to support the growth of key sectors across the UAE. This collaboration is a crucial step toward realizing Abu Dhabi’s economic vision of solidifying the Emirate as a premier global hub for trade and investment, while advancing technological innovation and strengthening the nation’s secure and reliable digital communication infrastructure.”

The agreement represents a pivotal step in enhancing collaboration between government, private entities, and authorities to strengthen digital communication systems and safeguard them against cyber threats. It aims to equip the business sector with cutting-edge digital tools to keep pace with rapid technological advancements, reinforcing the UAE’s standing on the global stage.

