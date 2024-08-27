Supported by Mansour bin Zayed: ADAFSA, AD Ports and ADPIC Inaugurate Veterinary Quarantine at Khalifa Port, Abu DhabiAbu Dhabi, 27 ِ August 2024

With the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Abu Dhabi Ports Group (AD Ports Group) and Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) have announced the inauguration of the veterinary quarantine facility at Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi.

The veterinary quarantine facility, spanning 32,700 square metres, marks a significant step towards enhancing the biosecurity and food security systems, protecting human and animal health and ensuring food safety in Abu Dhabi. It supports the UAE’s efforts to achieve global leadership in food security.

The facility is expected to boost the trade of live animals, support livestock imports, increase re-export opportunities and attract both local and international companies in the live animal trade and meat industry. This reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a regional and global hub for the import and re-export of live animals, enhancing the Emirate's economic status.

His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, stated, "In line with the country's strategic directions, the Ministry, in collaboration with all strategic partners, works to enhance the biosecurity and food security systems through a forward-looking vision. This aims to implement various policies, regulatory frameworks, and health standards derived from global benchmarks to ensure the smooth flow of safe and quality agricultural, animal, and food consignments, preventing the entry of epidemic and contagious animal diseases into the country through a series of control and inspection measures at approved border points.

"The veterinary quarantine facility at Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi will serve as a source for diversifying import sources and supporting supply chains, which are fundamental pillars in enhancing food security and ensuring its sustainability," he added.

Commenting on the strategic partnership with various entities, HE Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority said, "The investment made in the veterinary quarantine demonstrates the wise leadership's unwavering commitment to achieving global leadership in food security, public safety and well-being and enhancing the quality of life. The quarantine facility will reduce risks associated with zoonotic diseases by enabling early detection of animal diseases in imported animals and preventing their entry into the country."

"We are delighted to collaborate with AD Ports Group to develop and secure a more sustainable food supply chain. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to ensuring and sustaining the UAE's food security. The veterinary quarantine facility, established under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADAFSA, provides an advanced solution to ensure the sustainability of the livestock supply chain and address current and future challenges in the region," he continued.

His Excellency explained, "The veterinary quarantine facility at Khalifa Port has been designed and built according to best practices and global standards in veterinary quarantine facilities. It includes a veterinary laboratory unit equipped with state-of-the-art devices and equipment operated by the best-specialised personnel".

It also features facilities that provide a safe and healthy environment for animals entering Abu Dhabi. "The animals will undergo standard procedures from their country of origin to ensure they are free of diseases and pathogens, in accordance with applicable regulations, reducing the number of consignments rejected for not meeting health standards. This will facilitate live animal trade and attract companies operating in this field," he added.

His Excellency further appreciated the significant role played by ADPIC in supervising the implementation of the veterinary quarantine project, which underscores the Centre's commitment to Abu Dhabi's strategic directions, including infrastructure development. ADPIC, through its wise management, successfully completed the project within the specified period by meticulously supervising and monitoring construction activities.

He added, "We aim to achieve an operational capacity of over one million head of livestock annually for the quarantine facility".

For his part, Engineer Maysara Mahmoud Eid, Acting Director-General of ADPIC, said, "This partnership embodies our unwavering commitment to strategic partnerships, which is ingrained in our approach. The successful completion of the veterinary quarantine project at Khalifa Port is a testament to our constant endeavour for smooth project execution, innovation, flexibility and our pivotal role in reshaping the infrastructure landscape in Abu Dhabi to achieve a prosperous and sustainable future."

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said, said, "The continuous expansion of Khalifa Port solidifies our position as a key pillar of trade, industry, and logistics services in the region. Through technical teams, coordination was carried out with ADAFSA and AD Ports Group to design and implement the project according to the highest global standards. The quarantine facility is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring local and regional food security through infrastructure that meets customer needs."

“As regional and global challenges grow, our Group continuously seeks to find solutions for the benefit of all,” he added.

